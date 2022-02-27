As smartphones allow the whole world to watch live the return of war to Europe, the flagship event for the mobile industry states it clearly on its website: Russia is not invited to the world congress.

The mobile industry and technology event Mobile World Congress returns to Barcelona on February 28, but there will be no Russian Pavilion at MWC 2022, and Russian firms will be barred from the event.

As we prepare for the world’s largest and most influential connectivity event, a Mobile World Congress 2022 in Barcelona whose organizers anticipate over 1,800 exhibitors and attendees from 183 countries, GSMA, the global organisation unifying the mobile ecosystem and organizer of the MWC announced on the event website its position on the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Stating that “the GSMA strongly condemns the Russian invasion of Ukraine”, the organization added that “the situation is fast-moving, and we understand that various governments are considering broader sanctions against Russia. In light of this emerging situation and considering the tragic loss of life, MWC seems immaterial under the circumstances. MWC is a unifying event with a vision to convene the mobile ecosystem to progress ways and means that connectivity can ensure people, industry, and society thrive.”

The note from the organizers continues stating that “the GSMA follows all government sanctions and policies resulting from this situation” and confirms that “there will be no Russian Pavilion at MWC22.” Some Russian companies will also be banned from the event, told Reuters GSMA’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) John Hoffman during an interview, in Barcelona. “”We are guided by the international sanctions and there are some companies that are identified on the sanction list and those will be barred from participating,” he said, adding GSMA would strictly follow U.S. sanctions as well as others.

As the number of sanctions continues to grow, it is expected that more Russian companies will be banned from appearing at this edition of MWC, and the same may apply to other events. From the Eurovision contest to Formula 1, organizers are saying no to Russia. With many international technology shows expected to return to in-person events in 2022, will the organizers of those events also ban Russian companies from exhibiting, because of the situation in Ukraine?

Notre-Dame: Journey Through Time In VR

The 2022 edition will serve as the launch platform for new smartphone from a variety of companies, from Huawei to Oppo, Samsung or Xiaomi, all aiming to attract the attention of photographers and videographer, with even more examples of computational photography used to introduce better results in both stills and video capture.

The event will also cover, among many other themes, everything about the “metaverse” as well as development in AR and VR. Present at the show, and something to watch if you’ve a chance to go to Barcelona, is a demo of Notre-Dame De Paris : Journey Through Time In VR, a Virtual Reality experience inviting visitors to experience an immersive journey through the mythical Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris. This groundbreaking innovation enables visitors to explore the key milestones in the history of the cathedral, from its construction in the Middle Ages to the current restoration site. ProVideo Coalition revealed the project to its readers a while ago.