Maxon continues its series of events under the 3D & Motion Design Show umbrella with the announcement of the lineup of speakers for the May session.

From using Cinema 4D to tell cinematic stories to a project around a mythological femme fatale, the May edition of the 3D & Motion Design Show covers a variety of work by 3D and motion graphics artists.

Maxon’s free virtual event for 3D visual artists is packed with industry luminaries sharing insights, workflows and techniques for the Maxon Suite of creative tools. Maxon’s lineup of speakers for its May 3D & Motion Design Show, is one of the good reasons to attend the virtual event with a series of artist-focused presentations for 3D and motion graphics artists. During the May show, on May 19, 2021, Maxon will host presentations from a collection of professionals from different segments of the industry.

Coming off the heels of the three-day April 3D & Motion Design Show, the free-to-attend virtual series of artist-focused presentations for 3D and motion graphics artists, which launched Cinema 4D S24, attendees will get a closer look at how some of the most dynamic 3D artists are leveraging the Maxon suite of creative tools.

Featured speakers for the May session Include:

Brandon Parvini – a freelance motion designer and director based in Los Angeles. With over a decade of experience, Parvini moves between various lead roles including, creative direction, art direction, sign, senior 3D artist, technical direction, look development, consultation, excelling in the development of nontraditional pipelines and workflows.

Chris Bjerre – a San Francisco-based multidisciplinary artist with over a decade of experience in the motion graphics industry. His diverse and vast body of work includes feature films, commercials, title sequences, music videos, games, VR, and experiential design.

Frederic Colin – a director and designer based in Paris. His recent CG passion project, “Medusa: The Fallen Goddess” used Maxon tools to recreate the story of this mythological femme fatale.

Martin Vanners – after doing photography for over 15 years, Martin Vanners now uses Cinema 4D to tell cinematic stories. Martin will be demonstrating how he uses his photography skills to art direct his 3D renderings.

Presentations for all Maxon 3D and Motion Design Shows are streamed live and available on demand shortly after on 3DMotionShow.com, as well as the Maxon YouTube channel. Viewers will be able to interact and send in questions via chat for the live Q&A sessions with artists.