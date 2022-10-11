It’s going to be a busy month for Maxon, as the company announced its October schedule of live events, including LightBox Expo 2022 Adobe MAX 2022, and NAB Show New York.

Maxon goes all out with featured artists at LightBox and NAB New York, and workshops at Adobe MAX, in a calendar packed with events.

Developers of professional software solutions for editors, filmmakers, motion designers and visual effects artists, Maxon will be returning to more live events to showcase their toolset and support artists using Cinema 4D, Red Giant VFX and motion graphics tools, ZBrush, Forger, and Redshift. Hot off the heels of a successful IBC showcase, the company is ready for a packed month of October.

The company just announced their October schedule of live events, including LightBox Expo 2022 (October 14-16), Adobe MAX 2022 Creativity Conference (October 18-20), and NAB Show New York (October 19-20). Attendees can expect to see demonstrations of the entire Maxon One suite, including presentations from yet another lineup of crowd favorite graphic and motion design artists.

“We were so pleased with the turnout and demand for content and interaction from both the in-person and virtual community at IBC, and we hope to see this continue to grow as we head into an event-heavy October,” says Maxon CEO, David McGavran. “We are proud to have fostered connections with so many talented 3D and motion graphic artists over the years, who are all keen to share their valuable insight and tricks of the trade through our ongoing workshops and presentations. The transition to a hybrid event offering has been a seamless one, and we’re grateful to the community that keeps showing up and showing support.”

Maxon at three key events

Here are key highlights for the three events Maxon will be present with demonstrations of its Maxon One suite and a whole series of presentations from professionals in different creative areas:

LightBox Expo

Lightbox is a celebration of the artists and creators behind fan favorite films, animation, games, TV shows and illustrations. Artists will be hanging out at Maxon’s booth, creating with Maxon products for approximately an hour. Featured artists will include Aiman Akhtar, who’s worked with Dreamworks, Blizzard, and Disney among many others; Justin Goby Fields, whose credits include Halo 5, “Dawn of the Planet of the Apes,” and “Goosebumps”; Michael Maher, with credits including “Stranger Things”; and many more. Learn more about Maxon’s presence at LightBox expo here.

Adobe MAX Workshops

Maxon will be conducting mini workshops from their Adobe MAX booth #909 on the exhibition showfloor from 9am to 5pm PDT each day. Led by Maxon’s expert trainers, these will cover workflows and introductions across the entire Maxon One product range, with topics including C4D Lite Intro, Tracking and Compositing, 3D and Photoshop, ZBrush, and many more. See the full workshop schedule here.

3D and Motion Design Show, Live from NAB New York

Once again, the 3D and Motion Design Show take place live and in person at NAB New York, and will be streamed directly from the Maxon booth (#1839). Presentations will also be available on demand shortly after airing on 3DMotionShow.com, as well as the Maxon YouTube channel.

Presentations will take place each day throughout the show (October 19th and 20th) from industry-leading artists who will share their professional 3D techniques and real-world production workflows using Cinema 4D, Redshift, Red Giant products, and ZBrush digital sculpting tools. Head over to 3DMotionShow.com to see the four day presentation schedule in full.

Dell Giveaway

In parallel with these events, Maxon is also running an exciting giveaway with the leading manufacturer for high-performance workstations and laptops, Dell. The contest is open to legal residents of the United States, as well as international regions, except where contests are prohibited, or delivery is restricted. Eligible participants can enter for the chance to win a Dell Precision 5470 Mobile Workstation, estimated US retail value $4,000. Contest entry and rules available here.