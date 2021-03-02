A digital 3D sculpting and texture painting application for all iOS devices, forger was conceived 11 years ago to be the ultimate tool to help you make the world your own creativity workshop.

A tool designed to always be with you from your first steps with 3D to the production stage of feature films, Forger is now part of Maxon’s family.

Maxon announced it has completed the acquisition of forger, a digital 3D sculpting and texture painting application for iOS. Conceived over a decade ago by Javier Edo Meseguer, forger offers desktop-class, professional-level sculpting workflows on mobile devices.

Designed to allow users to create wherever and whenever they want, forger is for anyone who spends, at least, two hours per day commuting on the train and the only thought crossing their mind is “I wish I could finish that arm I started last month”, and then, when you get home, you don’t have the time or the mindset. This portable 3D sculpting tool allows you to fill waiting times anywhere working on your projects, which can be easily transfered from desktop to any compatible device you carry with you: iPad, iPhone or iPod Touch.

forger features an intuitive multitouch interface and a comprehensive collection of sculpting brushes and tools. Powerful remeshing algorithms as well as masking and layering capabilities make concept- and production-level sculpting on a mobile device a reality. The ability to import/export OBJ and Alembic file formats further facilitates mobile to desktop workflows.

forger for iPad/iPhone/iPod Touch

“We are always looking for ways to expand the creative freedom and capabilities of our artistic community. We love the fun and immediacy that forger’s workflow on iPad offers for sculpting and painting. We look forward to exploring what more it can bring to our users,” stated David McGavran, CEO. “Javier is a respected programmer who has dedicated himself to developing tools that expand and enhance the everyday needs of production artists, and we’re thrilled to have him join the Maxon team.”

forger supports all iOS devices (iPad/iPhone/iPod Touch), although it benefits from the extra workspace found in the larger devices and makes great use of the performance benefits that iPad Pro(s) bring to the table. It also supports Apple Pencil.

forger maker Javier Edo, who cut his teeth creating visual effects and pipeline tools for award-winning VFX and production companies working on blockbuster films, commercials and TV shows, will become permanent part of the Maxon family.

forger is currently available for $9.99 on the Apple App Store.