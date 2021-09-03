Taking place from September 14th-15th, the next edition of Maxon’s 3D and Motion Design Show promising exciting presentations from Maxon master trainers and leading motion graphic artists.

Maxon has announced its line-up of speakers for the September 3D and Motion Design Show, the free-to-attend virtual series of artist-focused presentations for 3D and motion graphics artists.

The free-to-attend virtual series of artist-focused presentations for 3D and motion graphics artists, Maxon’s 3D and Motion Design Show returns this month. Taking place from September 14th-15th, this two-day event will provide attendees with access to an even greater number of presentations and tutorials from an impressive lineup of talented digital creators and motion graphics artists.

On day one, it’s time to hear from Maxon’s team of Master Trainers as they showcase the latest developments and updates for the Maxon suite of creative tools while day two welcomes a host of industry luminaries to share their workflow tips, tricks and best practices. The show kicks off on September 14th at 8:30AM PDT with Maxon CEO David McGavran providing company news and exciting announcements.

September 14th featured speakers include:

Athanasios Pozantzis, a.k.a. “Noseman” is a Cinema 4D Master Trainer, tutor, and creator of educational content for Maxon products, particularly Cinema 4D.

Chad Perkins is an award-winning filmmaker, author, visual effects and motion graphics artist based in Seattle, WA. He is also an Adobe Certified Instructor, a certified Trapcode Expert, and the author of several award-winning books and online training courses.

Elly Wade is a UK-based expert trainer and self-taught Cinema 4D artist who loves to set up fast ways to create beautiful mograph designs with quick workflows for combining them with After Effects.

Maximus Raharjo helps creatives get up to speed with color grading in Magic Bullet Suite as a resident colorist and trainer at Maxon. A former professional photographer with an infectious interest in filmmaking, he is on a mission to help creative talents build sustainable knowledge about color grading.

Seth Worley is an award-winning director of short films, commercials, and explainer videos for Bad Robot and Sandwich. He is also the co-founder and creative director of Plot Devices, and a senior content creator at Maxon.

September 15th featured speakers include:

Arnaud Mellinger is focused on resolving technical issues related to 3D animation. For the past five years as CG supervisor/Motion Designer at Moment Factory, he has been working on physical installations always revolving around a C4D and After Effects workflow with output that can go up to 27K pixels wide.

Darlene Sanchez is a 2D/3D generalist with an emphasis on 3D. She currently works as a motion designer for the Tampa Bay Lightning, a professional hockey team in the NHL.

Michaela Maria Wartbichler is a digital artist and entrepreneur based in Austria, who believes that the only limit to 3D art is your imagination. After founding her first company in 2013 as a classical graphic designer, she expanded her skills into animation, visual effects as well as 3D and VR. She has a background in a number of traditional arts from charcoal, pastels, scratchboards to writing a novel and even classical voice education.

Ryan Talbot is a freelance 3D artist who has worked with a variety of notable clients including Nickelodeon, Nissan, New Balance, Lil Nas X, America’s Got Talent & more. His tool of choice is currently Cinema 4D, and one day hopes to write and direct a feature film.

Presentations for all Maxon 3D and Motion Design Shows are streamed live and available on demand shortly after on 3DMotionShow.com, as well as the Maxon YouTube channel. Viewers will be able to interact and send in questions via chat for the live Q&A sessions with artists.