Welcome to Lens Month! On the first episode of this month long series, Kenny talks with Matthew Duclos from Duclos Lenses. Matthew is the “Chief Lens Geek” and Chief Engineer at Duclos Lenses and has spent his life servicing, refining, selling, manufacturing, and collecting cinema lenses from around the world. In this podcast, Kenny and Matthew go deep into lens tech so if you are into nerdy cinema talk this is the podcast for you! Check out Duclos Lenses website and give them a follow on social @ducloslenses.