By David Torno September 28, 2015 PVC Exclusive | Industry Experts

Hi there, and thank you for visiting this post. This Friday begins the launch of my new video tutorial series, and to get everyone in the scripting mood I am releasing a new FREE After Effects script called “Mask Adjuster”. It simply allows you to shift a layer’s mask position. If you’ve ever keyframed a mask to only find out you’ve ran off the edge of the layer, you’ll appreciate this script. If you ever had the need to reposition your mask by single pixel increments, you should find this helpful too.

Two methods of adjustment are available in this simple dockable script, you can shift your mask either by a set specific X and Y value or by nudging it by a smaller value. It does not matter if your mask is feathered, or animated, the adjustment will be globally applied to all mask path keyframes. You can also select multiple masks to move them together as well. Check out the video for a full explanation below, and download the script at the bottom of this article.

After Effects version compatibility**
AE CS3AE CS4AE CS5AE CS55AE CS6AE CCAE CC2014AE CC2015

**This script has been tested in After Effects CS3, CC 2014, and CC 2015 on Mac. In theory it should also be compatible with CS4, CS5, CS5.5, and CS6 too even though I have not personally tested it in those versions.
Download the script here:
Mask Adjuster v1.0


Win a free eBook copy of Guy Tal’s new book!

Aeon – The Newest GoPro Gimbal Just Announced

David Torno

David Torno is a Visual Effects professional based in Los Angeles, California. His work over the years has included commercials, feature films, music videos, and multimedia projects. During his free time, David enjoys expanding his knowledge in Visual Effects by learning new softwares and techniques that are being used. Along the way he also contributes to the visual effects community by offering helpful tools, and tutorials that creative professionals around the world can benefit from.

Anupam
Anupam

Thanks David…Mask Adjuster is a very good Script..

September 15, 2017 12:46 AM
