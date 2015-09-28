Hi there, and thank you for visiting this post. This Friday begins the launch of my new video tutorial series, and to get everyone in the scripting mood I am releasing a new FREE After Effects script called “Mask Adjuster”. It simply allows you to shift a layer’s mask position. If you’ve ever keyframed a mask to only find out you’ve ran off the edge of the layer, you’ll appreciate this script. If you ever had the need to reposition your mask by single pixel increments, you should find this helpful too.

Two methods of adjustment are available in this simple dockable script, you can shift your mask either by a set specific X and Y value or by nudging it by a smaller value. It does not matter if your mask is feathered, or animated, the adjustment will be globally applied to all mask path keyframes. You can also select multiple masks to move them together as well. Check out the video for a full explanation below, and download the script at the bottom of this article.

After Effects version compatibility**



**This script has been tested in After Effects CS3, CC 2014, and CC 2015 on Mac. In theory it should also be compatible with CS4, CS5, CS5.5, and CS6 too even though I have not personally tested it in those versions.

Download the script here:

Mask Adjuster v1.0

