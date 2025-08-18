The LG CineBeam is an ultra short throw projector with 4K picture quality, Dolby Atmos support and built-in webOS in a sleek, portable package.

A triumph of form and function, the LG CineBeam S packs powerful projection technology into an ultra-compact unit that fits comfortably in one hand, measuring 110 × 160 × 160 millimeters and weighing 1.9 kilograms. This new projector from LG builds on the on the legacy of the LG CineBeam Q, first unveiled at CES 2024 and intended for seamless transitions between indoor and outdoor settings.

LG’s latest CineBeam projector combines advanced UST technology and an exceptionally small, aesthetically pleasing form factor to provide maximum space efficiency, effortless portability and a memorable big-screen experience. Unlike conventional projectors that require long throw distances and complex mounting setups, the CineBeam S is easy to set up – ideal for situations where space is at a premium. Its tiny footprint means there is no need to move furniture or rearrange the room to create the optimal conditions for installation.

While the LG CineBeam Q offers 4K UHD up to 120 inches, the LG CineBeam S goes up to – only – 100 inches (at 39.3 centimeter) diagonally. Positioned as close as 8.1 centimeters from the screen or projection surface, the new UST projector reproduces bright, detailed pictures measuring 40 inches. LG says that the new model elevates viewer immersion with vibrant, large-scale images in stunning 4K (3,840 x 2,160) and cinematic audio with dynamic Dolby Atmos sound, introducing the concept of “Wonder beyond spatial limits”. According to LG, “it’s ideal to turn even the smallest space into a premier personal theater.”

The CineBeam S produces brilliant 4K images that are just as crisp and clear in the daytime as they are at night. Its advanced RGB laser system offers 154 percent coverage of the DCI-P3 color gamut, guaranteeing accurate color reproduction that helps preserve the creative intent behind each piece of content. With 500 ANSI lumens brightness and a 450,000:1 contrast ratio, it ensures deep blacks and rich, lifelike colors under any ambient lighting conditions.

A complete home cinema solution, the CineBeam S comes equipped with built-in stereo speakers that support Dolby Atmos for spacious and dynamic audio. The integration of LG’s webOS smart TV platform gives users access to a host of popular streaming services along with intuitive control and convenient content discovery.

For more entertainment options, users can connect external devices through the projector’s physical ports (HDMI x 1 and USB Type-C x 2), or stream content wirelessly from a smartphone, tablet or PC via AirPlay 2 and Screen Share. Setup is fast and simple, thanks to Auto Screen Adjustment, which enables sharp, perfectly aligned visuals in practically any viewing environment. Users can further fine-tune visual output without physically moving the projector through Screen Scaling & Shifting, and utilize the Wall Color Adjustment feature for projection onto non-white surfaces.

Beyond performance, the CineBeam S also impresses with its subtle, yet eye-catching minimalist design completed with an elegant metallic finish, seamlessly blending into any interior space as an aesthetic object. Its small size allows for easy placement on a shelf or table and provides excellent portability, giving users the freedom to take the projector with them wherever they go. The model also ships with a redesigned remote that offers a more refined look and a more natural control experience compared to the LG CineBeam Q. Additionally, support for the LG ThinQ app lets users operate the projector with their smartphone.

“The LG CineBeam S is a testament to our commitment to innovation, and to bringing a truly premium home cinema experience to a wider audience,” said YS Lee, head of IT Business at the LG Media Entertainment Solution Company. “This isn’t just a projector; it’s a premium lifestyle solution that combines design and technology excellence to deliver unprecedented flexibility and a new kind of customer value.”