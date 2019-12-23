Post Production

Let’s Edit with Media Composer – What’s New in 2019.12?

Avid rounds out the decade with a small, but welcome update

Kevin P. McAuliffe December 23, 2019

Well, we’re going to round out this decade with the last “Let’s Edit” tutorial and we are going to take a look at the new features in the 2019.12 update of Avid Media Composer.  This is not a huge release, but a smaller one that focuses on enhancements to Bins, the Inspector and Avid Titler+.  The Titler is one that I get a lot of e-mails about as, in my opinion, it wasn’t ready for Prime Time when it was released, as it was more a “we have to get it out”, as opposed to “it’s ready to go, let’s do this!”.  Well, Avid has been dedicated to getting this tool in better shape than it has been, and have been quietly releasing updates for it over the last few feature releases for Media Composer.  There are also Color Management updates (ACES) to Media Composer in this update, but I’m of the opinion that there are better applications out there (Scratch), that can handle this type of workflow, as Media Composers is still very much a “patched together” one.  Enjoy and Happy Holidays!

What’s New in Media Composer 2019.12 ReadMe

Kevin P. McAuliffe
author
Kevin P McAuliffe is a three time North American ProMax award winning editor and a Media Composer editor for over 15 years. He is a featured trainer at MacProVideo and is also one of the…

