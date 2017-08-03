Let’s Edit with Media Composer – What’s New in v8.9

By Kevin P. McAuliffe August 03, 2017 Post Production

One thing that differentiates Media Composer from other NLE’s, is the updates come quite frequently, and they are not always about brand new features.  Many of the updates, are making current features better, and that is certainly the case in the new version 8.9 update for Media Composer.  Not only do we get updates to the Source Browser, Audio Mixer, Interface and Color Correction tools, but we also get a fantastic update to the Source Settings window, where we now have the ability to adjust audio sync at a sub-frame level.  All of these features, plus many more, are a welcome update to Avid Media Composer!

Channel: www.youtube.com/letseditMC_avid
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/LetsEditwithMediaComposer
Twitter: @kpmcauliffe
e-mail: [email protected]


Was This Post Helpful:

0 votes, 0 avg. rating

Tags:
Share:

New storm-proof bags from miggo

RED Hydrogen One prototype now revealed

Kevin P. McAuliffe

Kevin P McAuliffe is a three time North American ProMax award winning editor and a Media Composer editor for over 15 years. He is a featured trainer at MacProVideo and is also one of the Senior Editor’s at MIJO in Toronto, Canada, with current clients including Paramount Pictures, Warner Bros. Pictures, Walt Disney Pictures and E1 Entertainment to name a few. He can also be found helping out on the Avid Community forums in the Media Composer & Symphony Get Started Fast forum.

You Might Also Like

Siggraph 2017: the beginning of the end for assistant editors

Siggraph 2017: the beginning of the end for assistant editors

August 04, 2017
ART OF THE CUT with Oscar nominated editor, Lee Smith, ACE on DUNKIRK

ART OF THE CUT with Oscar nominated editor, Lee Smith, ACE on DUNKIRK

August 04, 2017
ART OF THE CUT with Atomic Blonde editor Elisabet Ronaldsdottir

ART OF THE CUT with Atomic Blonde editor Elisabet Ronaldsdottir

July 28, 2017

Leave a Reply

1 Comment on "Let’s Edit with Media Composer – What’s New in v8.9"

Notify of
avatar
Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
Stuart Blake
Stuart Blake

Golly gee. Subframe audio and “realtime” scopes.
Mind. Blown. What an advanced system. [/s]

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
August 4, 2017 1:33 AM
wpDiscuz
PVC Logo
PVC App Demo

Now Available in the App Store

Get access to our latest and featured articles from your favorite authors, wherever you are, directly on your phone!

  • Clean and Easy to Read
  • Blazing Fast Notifications for New Articles
  • Free Tuesday Webinar Access
Apple App Store
Google App Store
Get your FREE Search Bins Project File!
Want Us to Remind You?
Enter your email and subscribe!
Get Access!
Please enter your email address to view our free live webinar!
*you will be added to the ProVideoCoalition.com newsletter and if you’re already signed up, it won’t send you duplicate e-mails