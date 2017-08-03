One thing that differentiates Media Composer from other NLE’s, is the updates come quite frequently, and they are not always about brand new features. Many of the updates, are making current features better, and that is certainly the case in the new version 8.9 update for Media Composer. Not only do we get updates to the Source Browser, Audio Mixer, Interface and Color Correction tools, but we also get a fantastic update to the Source Settings window, where we now have the ability to adjust audio sync at a sub-frame level. All of these features, plus many more, are a welcome update to Avid Media Composer!

