Let’s Edit with Media Composer – What’s New in 8.9.3

This point point update comes with some great new features!

By Kevin P. McAuliffe October 30, 2017 Post Production, Uncategorised

These updates are always a bit of a treat.  What I mean by that is that normally when a point point update comes out, it’s normally bug fixes only.  Well, this point point version release of Media Composer actually has some pretty cool new features in it, some of which are simple work flow enhancements (moving clips up and down tracks), and some are essential work flow updates (Relinking across Frame Rates).  All of this, plus support for 10.13, High Sierra, makes this an update that Media Composer editors will definitely want to check out.

Full Breakdown of feature updates in 8.9.3

  • Effects Parameters Update – With this release, the following effect parameters have been updated to include a decimal for better precision.
  • Move Clips Up and Down in the Timeline – Two new commands allow you to easily move clips up and down the Timeline.
  • Color Info Tool Setting – A new setting has been added to the Effect Editor that allows you to disable the Color Info Tool from automatically launching when you access a color picker.
  • Dynamic Shuttle – With this release, you can use the Dynamic Play Forward and Dynamic Play Reverse buttons to adjust play speeds at smaller increments than with the usual J and L keys.
  • Audio Pitch Correction – This release includes an Audio Pitch Correction option. Go to the Audio Settings in the Project window.
  • Color Correction Presets – A number of color correction presets have been added to the effects library.
  • Adjusting FrameFlex Parameters – With this release, using the Shift key while adjusting the X, Y, Size, and Z Rotation framing parameters, allows for a more controlled adjustment.
  • Tool Palette Update – This release includes changes to accessing the Tool Palette.
  • Motion Adapters and Source Settings Support for Matte Key Effects – In previous releases, Motion Adapter effects were not applied to clips with Matte Key effects. With
  • this release, Matte Key’s support Motion Adapters. Adapters are applied to both the graphic fill and alpha sub tracks.
  • Relinking Across Frame Rates – With this release, you can relink across different frame rates. A new option has been added to the Relink dialog box that allows you to relink to clips across different frame rates

Classic Course: Natural Lighting Effects

Latest Avid Release dropped today – some nice new features

Kevin P. McAuliffe

Kevin P McAuliffe is a three time North American ProMax award winning editor and a Media Composer editor for over 15 years. He is a featured trainer at MacProVideo and is also one of the Senior Editor’s at MIJO in Toronto, Canada, with current clients including Paramount Pictures, Warner Bros. Pictures, Walt Disney Pictures and E1 Entertainment to name a few. He can also be found helping out on the Avid Community forums in the Media Composer & Symphony Get Started Fast forum.

