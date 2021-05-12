Hey Everyone,

There’s a lot to talk about, when it comes to bins. They are the core of your workflow. Many people think that the timeline is where the work is done, and that’s true, but if you’re not organized in your bins, your project is doomed. We’re going to talk about Bins over the next few lessons, but we’re going to start out with the basics, and look at Bin Views and Columns. This is where you’ll get all the information you need about your footage. Not only can you have Media Composer read all the metadata associated with your clips, you can even get in and add your own metadata at any time, based on the information you need to see, AND I’m going show you in this lesson how you can “borrow” bin views from other editors, without having to use their settings in your edits. Enjoy!

