John Lequizamo has worked with – and learned from – the best directors in Hollywood

John Leguizamo is best known for acting in films with some of Hollywood’s best acting and directing talent. His imdb page lists over 100 completed films, not to mention TV and projects currently in development.

Leguizamo recently directed a film called Critical Thinking. His film editor, Jaime Kirkpatrick said that Al Pacino (with whom he acted in Brian de Palma’s Carlito’s Way) and others encouraged him to really learn the craft while he was surrounded by iconic names like Brian de Palma, Mike Nichols, Spike Lee and Baz Luhrman that could teach him.

These mentors provided him with their lists of films he should study, and he now shares his own list with promising young filmmakers. Through Leguizamo’s generosity, you can learn from it as well.

John Leguizamo’s Top 100 Films to Study

1. Tokyo Story (1953), Ozu Yasujiro

2. 2001: A Space Odyssey (1968), Stanley Kubrick

3. Citizen Kane (1941), Orson Welles

4. 8 ½ (1963), Federico Fellini

5. Taxi Driver (1976), Martin Scorsese

6. Apocalypse Now (1979), Francis Ford Coppola

7. Vertigo (1958), Alfred Hitchcock

8. The Godfather: Part I (1972), Francis Ford Coppola

9. Mirror (1974), Andrei Tarkovsky

10. The Bicycle Thief (1948), Vittorio de Sica

11. Breathless (1960), Jean-Luc Godard

12. Raging Bull (1980), Martin Scorsese

13. Persona (1966), Ingmar Bergman

14. The 400 Blows (1959), Francois Truffaut

15. Andrei Rublev (1966), Andrei Tarkovsky

16. Fanny and Alexander (1984), Ingmar Bergman

17. Seven Samurai (1954), Akira Kurosawa

18. Rashomon (1950), Akira Kurosawa

19. Barry Lyndon (1975), Stanley Kubrick

20. Ordet (1955), Carl Theodor Dreyer

21. Au Hasard Balthazar (1960), Robert Bresson

22. Modern Times (1936), Charlie Chaplin

23. L’ Atalante (1934), Jean Vigo

24. Sunrise (1927), F. W. Murnau

25. La Règle du Jeu (1939), Jean Renoir

26. Touch of Evil (1958), Orson Welles

27. The Night of the Hunter (1955), Charles Laughton

28. The Battle of Algiers (1966), Gillo Pontecorvo

29. La Strada (1954), Federico Fellini

30. Stalker (1979), Andrei Tarkovsky

31. City Lights (1931), Charlie Chaplin

32. L’ Avventura (1960), Michelangelo

33. Amarcord (1972), Federico Fellini

34. The Gospel According to St. Matthew (1964), Pier Paolo Pasolini

35. The Godfather: Part II (1974), Francis Ford Coppola

36. Come and See (1985), Elem Klimov

37. Close-Up (1989), Abbas Kiarostami

38. Some Like it Hot (1959), Billy Wilder

39. La Dolce Vita (1960), Federico Fellini

40. Passion of Joan of Arc (1927), Carl Theodor Dreyer

41. Playtime (1967), Jacques Tati

42. A Man Escaped (1956), Robert Bresson

43. Viridiana (1961), Luis Buñel

44. Once Upon a Time in the West (1968), Sergio Leone

45. Le Mépris (1963), Jean-Luc Godard

46. The Apartment (1960), Billy Wilder

47. Hour of the Wolf (1968), Ingmar Bergman

48. One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest (1975), Milos Forman

49. The Searchers (1956), John Ford

50. Psycho (1960), Alfred Hitchcock

51. Man with a Movie Camera (1929), Vertov

52. Shoah (1985), Claude Lanzmann

53. Lawrence of Arabia (1962), David Lean

54. L’ Eclisse (1962), Michelangelo Antonioni

55. Pickpocket (1959), Robert Bresson

56. Pather Panchali (1955), Satyajit Ray

57. Rear Window (1954), Alfred Hitchcock

58. Goodfellas (1990), Martin Scorsese

59. Blow Up (1966), Michelangelo Antonioni

60. The Conformist (1970), Bernardo Bertolucci

61. Aguirre, Wrath of God (1972), Werner Herzog

62. Gertrud (1964), Carl Theodor Dreyer

63. A Woman Under the Influence (1974), John Cassavetes

64. The Good, the Bad and the Ugly (1966), Sergio Leone

65. Blue Velvet (1986), David Lynch

66. La Grande Illusion (1937), Jean Renoir

67. Badlands (1973), Terrence Malick

68. Blade Runner (1982), Ridley Scott

69. Sunset Blvd. (1950), Billy Wilder

70. Ugetsu Monogatari (1953), Mizoguchi Kenji

71. Singin’ in the Rain (1951), Stanley Donen/Gene Kelly

72. In The Mood For Love (2000), Wong Kar Wai

73. Journey to Italy (1954), Roberto Rossellini

74. Vivre Sa Vie (1962), Jean-Luc Godard

75. The Seventh Seal (1957), Ingmar Bergman

76. Hidden (2004), Michael Haneke

77. Battleship Potemkin (1925), Sergei M Eisenstein

78. M (1931), Fritz Lang

79. There Will Be Blood (2007), Paul Thomas Anderson

80. The Shining (1980), Stanley Kubrick

81. The General (1926), Buster Keaton

82. Mulholland Dr. (2003), David Lynch

83. A Clockwork Orange (1971), Stanley Kubrick

84. Fear Eats the Soul (1974), Rainer Werner Fassbinder

85. Kes (1969), Ken Loach

86. Husbands (1970), John Cassavetes

87. The Wild Bunch (1969), Sam Peckinpah

88. Salo, or The 120 Days of Sodom (1975), Pier Paolo Pasolini

89. Jaws (1975), Steven Spielberg

90. Los Olvidados (1950), Luis Buñuel

91. Pierrot le Fou (1965), Jean-Luc Godard

92. Un Chien Andalou (1928), Luis Buñuel

93. Chinatown (1974), Roman Polanski

94. La Maman et la Putain (1973), Jean Eustache

95. Beau Travail (1998), Claire Denis

96. Opening Night (1977), John Cassavetes

97. The Gold Rush (1925), Charlie Chaplin

98. Zero de Conduite (1933), Jean Vigo

99. The Deer Hunter (1977), Michael Cimino

100. L’ Argent (1983), Robert Bresson

I learned about this list during my Art of the Cut interview with Leguizamo’s editor, Jaime Kirkpatrick, who shared the list with me after receiving permission from Leguizamo.