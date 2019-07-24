moviola.com

Learn the Fusion page in Resolve: in 20 minutes

The venerable node-based visual effects package Fusion, now available directly from your editing timeline

Profile Picture moviola.com July 24, 2019

Blackmagic have really pushed the limit in terms of what you can get for free in the software realm. Not only have they turned what was previously a high six-figure color grading package into a world-class NLE, but they’ve added feature film-grade visual effects and precision audio tools. Specifically, the Fusion page offers a VFX and motion graphics powerhouse accessible directly from the edit timeline.

The problem for most editors is that the Fusion page isn’t just another suite of tools to learn, it’s downright alien. If you’ve spent years stacking layers in a timeline, stringing nodes together in a seemingly random fashion can be downright intimidating. Ironically, non-linear editing is about as linear as workflows get, at least when you compare it to node workflows.

The concept of node-based compositing really isn’t that complicated, it’s just foreign. To get editors up to speed with using Fusion, moviola.com has created a free (like all the training on the site) survival guide. Now to get the most out of the training we also recommend watching the companion Introduction to Node-based Compositing, but even adding that to your viewing your total time investment sits at around 30 minutes.

So if you’ve been too intimidated to dive into Resolve’s fusion page, what better time than today?


Was This Post Helpful:

0 votes, 0 avg. rating

Tags:
Support ProVideo Coalition
Shop with Filmtools Logo

Filmtools

Filmmakers go-to destination for pre-production, production & post production equipment!

Shop Now

Share Our Article

Go to Comments

Hidden Flexibility of Blackmagic’s URSA Broadcast. A S16mm Camera?

NVIDIA conferences and courses: the future of filmmaking at SIGGRAPH 2019

Profile Picture
moviola.com
PVC Staff
Established in 1919, Moviola created the very first film editing machine. Changing with the times, we now offer a full service non-linear editing rental division with 24/7 workflow design and technical support, camera rentals, tape…

You Might Also Like

Thoughts on AE: What’s after After Effects?
Post Production

Thoughts on AE: What’s after After Effects?

Over the past couple of years, I’ve seen an increasing number of After Effects...
AE Project Diary: 9) Digital van replacement
Post Production

AE Project Diary: 9) Digital van replacement

In July last year I began work on a number of vfx shots for...
Face Replacement How-to
moviola.com

Face Replacement How-to

Learn the art of face replacement with our step-by-step walkthrough of the technique. This...
Redshift3D Per Trail Color
Post Production

Redshift3D Per Trail Color

Redshift3D Per Trail Color Rendering X-Particles per trail colors & creating abstract art

Leave a Reply

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of