Learn AVID now (and FAST)

Most editors know that AVID Media Composer is important. It’s hard to look at a list of Academy Award nominees and find a movie that wasn’t cut on it. But if you’re a hardworking Premiere Pro, Final Cut Pro, or Resolve editor, you may not have the time to take a 3-day AVID course to transfer your skills. Fret no more: moviola.com now has a free Media Composer course that’ll get you up to speed in under an hour.

Taught by Pro Video Coalition’s very own Scott Simmons, the AVID Survival Guide (like all the moviola.com survival guides) focuses on the core competencies required to become useful inside the app. No three-hour lecture on importing archaic media formats. No demos of how to build your own custom transition from a couple of pixels and a toothpick. Just good, old-fashioned editing essentials.

When you’re done watching, you should be ready to cut a show in AVID, with an occasional glance at the docs for the fancy stuff.

As with all the content at moviola.com the training is COMPLETELY FREE. So head over in your next lunch break and add AVID editing to your résumé.