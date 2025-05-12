News

Kentmere PAN 200, a general purpose black-and-white film

Harman Technology continues to introduce new emulsions for film lovers and the newest addition is the Kentmere PAN 200, a versatile ISO 200 black-and-white film designed for general purpose photography.

Profile Picture
Jose Antunes
May 12, 2025
Comment

Producers of ILFORD PHOTO films and papers, Harman Technology adds a new emulsion to its range, the Kentmere PAN 200, which joins the popular PAN 100 and PAN 400 films already available.

Featuring a clear, low-density base, that provides enhanced contrast and clean shadows while preserving shadow detail effectively, according to Harman Technology, the new Kentmere PAN 200 offers photographers an ideal balance between grain, sharpness, and contrast, suited for a wide range of shooting situations. It sits perfectly between Kentmere PAN 100 and 400 completing this product range and was specially formulated for those that prefer a more contrasty look. All Kentmere films are panchromatically sensitised, well suited to darkroom printing, and can be processed in a wide range of different black & white film developers.

Kentmere PAN 200, a general purpose black-and-white filmThe film’s fine grain structure and good sharpness ensure consistent, reliable results whether shooting outdoors, indoors, or in varied lightning conditions. As a straightforward, value-oriented film, it is ideal for those new to analogue photography or anyone seeking dependable image quality at an affordable price point.

This versatile film sits perfectly between Kentmere PAN 100 and 400 completing this product range and was specially formulated for those that prefer a more contrasty look. The film has a clear, ‘low-density base’, with a lower dmin which enables higher contrast, whilst retaining shadow detail and ensuring well controlled grain in the darker areas.

Kentmere 200

The new film, manufactured by Harman Technology in the UK, meets the same high standards of reliability and consistency that has attracted users to the ILFORD PHOTO films, also manufactured by the company. Harman Technology says that Kentmere PAN 200 offers a practical and accessible solution for capturing classic black & white images.

Here are the key features of the emulsion:

  • ISO 200 speed, suitable for versatile, all-round photography
  • Enhanced contrast with broad tonal range
  • Fine, well-controlled grain structure
  • Good sharpness and clear shadow detail

Kentmere PAN 200, a general purpose black-and-white filmThe new Kentmere PAN 200 is available in 24 exposure, 36 exposure, bulk lengths (35mm), and 120 medium formats, with recommended selling price – in Euros – as follows:

  • Kentmere 200 135-24 film EUR 7,39
  • Kentmere 200 135-36 film EUR 8,89
  • Kentmere 200 135-30,5 m film EUR 133,90
  • Kentmere 200 120 EUR 7,69
Harman Technology Ilford Kentmere PAN 200

