Harman Technology continues to introduce new emulsions for film lovers and the newest addition is the Kentmere PAN 200, a versatile ISO 200 black-and-white film designed for general purpose photography.

Producers of ILFORD PHOTO films and papers, Harman Technology adds a new emulsion to its range, the Kentmere PAN 200, which joins the popular PAN 100 and PAN 400 films already available.

Featuring a clear, low-density base, that provides enhanced contrast and clean shadows while preserving shadow detail effectively, according to Harman Technology, the new Kentmere PAN 200 offers photographers an ideal balance between grain, sharpness, and contrast, suited for a wide range of shooting situations. It sits perfectly between Kentmere PAN 100 and 400 completing this product range and was specially formulated for those that prefer a more contrasty look. All Kentmere films are panchromatically sensitised, well suited to darkroom printing, and can be processed in a wide range of different black & white film developers.

The film’s fine grain structure and good sharpness ensure consistent, reliable results whether shooting outdoors, indoors, or in varied lightning conditions. As a straightforward, value-oriented film, it is ideal for those new to analogue photography or anyone seeking dependable image quality at an affordable price point.

The new film, manufactured by Harman Technology in the UK, meets the same high standards of reliability and consistency that has attracted users to the ILFORD PHOTO films, also manufactured by the company. Harman Technology says that Kentmere PAN 200 offers a practical and accessible solution for capturing classic black & white images.

Here are the key features of the emulsion:

ISO 200 speed, suitable for versatile, all-round photography

Enhanced contrast with broad tonal range

Fine, well-controlled grain structure

Good sharpness and clear shadow detail

The new Kentmere PAN 200 is available in 24 exposure, 36 exposure, bulk lengths (35mm), and 120 medium formats, with recommended selling price – in Euros – as follows: