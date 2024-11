Jungle Power announced they will transform industrial energy storage and distribution with the official launch of their portable renewable power solutions first revealed at Cine Gear LA 2024.

Designed to meet the needs gaffer’s have come to expect, the cutting-edge energy solutions from Jungle Power are already being used with great success on projects in media & entertainment.

A pioneer of clean portable energy solutions, Jungle Power announced they will transform industrial energy storage and distribution with the official launch of their portable renewable power solutions: the JKD, a portable solar powered marquee, the J5, a versatile 5KW portable power station, and the J80, an 80kWh Energy Storage System. These solutions are already being used with great success on projects in media & entertainment, construction and government-funded clean energy demonstrations in developing communities.

A film produced by and starring Sarah Huston, “The Brutal Alchemy of Water” shows how the JKD and J5 can be used by filmmakers. Directed by Cameron Zayec, with cinematography by Cameron Zayec and Matthew Davies, this film embodies, according to JunglePower, “the spirit of resilience and exploration that the J5 is built to support.”

Jungle Power has been qualified by the state of California’s Clean Off-Road Equipment Voucher Incentive Project (CORE). With some of the toughest environmental laws in the United States, the CORE program aims to accelerate the adoption of zero-emission off-road equipment and offers significant incentives for enterprises utilizing approved clean energy technologies. The inclusion of Jungle Power’s technology in this program highlights their impact on reducing emissions and promoting environmental sustainability across multiple sectors.

Three key products

Here is more information about the new portable renewable power solutions offered by Jungle Power:

Jungle Power’s mission is to provide superior clean renewable energy solutions for industries that rely on off-grid power. Traditional combustible generators can be noisy, polluting, and require frequent servicing and refueling, making them a less-than-ideal solution for remote or temporary operations. In contrast, Jungle Power’s solutions are eco-friendly, quiet, and require minimal maintenance. They enhance both environmental sustainability and productivity wherever mobile energy solutions are needed.

“Sustainability isn’t just a goal; it’s our ethical obligation to the planet. I see Jungle Power as a serious contender in accelerating the transition to clean energy, particularly in industries like film, construction, and disaster relief,” says Jungle Power CEO Mark Naidoo. “Our core mission is to create accessibility and dismantle the barriers that have made clean energy seem cost-prohibitive. We want to inspire younger generations to recognize that the benefits of clean energy far outweigh any perceived sacrifices. Together, we can transform how energy is utilized across multiple sectors and become a true catalyst for sustainability.”

With an emphasis on sustainability, reliability, and innovation, Jungle Power has developed cutting-edge proprietary technology that integrates solar, wind and other energy sources with intelligent energy management software designed to optimize power distribution. This technological innovation has enabled Jungle Power to offer scalable solutions tailored to meet the specific needs of individual enterprises like media and entertainment.

“Mark has an innate ability to take even the most complex technical architectures, like industrial lighting for film and television, and make them understandable and exciting for non-technical audiences to increase adoption,” says Creamsource CEO Tama Berkeljon. “With a keen understanding of sustainability and how energy utilization impacts different sectors, he’s leveraging his unique talent for market-fit coupled with grass roots innovation to benefit any industry requiring a mobile power source.”

Jungle Power features three key products that can meet the energy needs of nearly any project or industry, large or small:

is a patent-pending versatile shelter with 600 watts of integrated solar panels. Perfect for charging the J5 Energy Storage System, it offers quick setup, durability, and mobility. Ideal for film sets, outdoor events, and remote operations, the JKD provides reliable, eco-friendly power and robust protection, anywhere, anytime. The J80 is an 80kWh Power Station designed to provide centralized power for base camps and large setups. This power station is ideal for various sectors, including media and entertainment, construction and emergency response, where reliable and sustainable power is crucial.

The JKD and J5 will begin shipping in December 2024 with pricing details available soon. The J80 is currently shipping with pricing available upon request.