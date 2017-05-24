iPhone app: FieldMonitor

This is why I’ve been kinda quiet of late

By Adam Wilt May 24, 2017 Production

Aside from the photo gallery of the PNW Lens Summit, I haven’t been very active here recently. This is why: I’ve been busy building a “new” iPhone app, FieldMonitor.

FieldMonitor

FieldMonitor lets you wirelessly monitor Panasonic GH5s, GH4s, and similar cameras (as long as they talk the same Wi-Fi protocol). It provides exposure, color, and focus controls, along with video start/stop and still photo triggers. FieldMonitor also has a full range of engineering ’scopes—WFMs, vectorscopes, and histograms—a false-color display, and anamorphic desqueeze.

I say it’s a “new” app because it’s version 3 of an older app, Wi-Fi WFM, that provided monitoring and ’scopes for Teradek transmitters. That proved so wildly popular that it sold 47 copies over 18 months. 47 copies! Teradek monitoring is, apparently, a somewhat esoteric market. No worries, though: the new version keeps the Teradek capability alongside the new stuff.

So if you shoot with Panasonic hybrid cameras, you might want to have a look. There’s lots of information on the website, so it’s not a completely blind $20 leap of faith to try it out.

Disclosure: Yes, I wrote the danged thing, and I stand to profit from its sales. Preferably more than 47 sales in 18 months, at that. So, yes, you should be suspicious when I tell you it’s the greatest thing since 10-bit internal log recording, especially since I’m not telling you that at all. I’m just saying, “here it is.” What you do with that info is up to you.


Blackmagic Web Presenter, ATEM Switcher, and Hyperdeck Studio Mini Review

Not a War Story: world premiere in June

Adam Wilt

Adam Wilt has been working off and on in film and video for the past thirty years, while paying the bills writing software for animation, automation, broadcast graphics, and real-time control for companies including Abekas, Pinnacle, Omneon, CBS, and ABC. Since 1997 his website, adamwilt.com, has been a popular reference for information on the DV formats. He reviewed cameras for DV Magazine and started its “Technical Difficulties” column, and taught classes and led panels at NAB, IBC, and DV Expo. He co-authored the book, “Optimizing Your Final Cut Pro System”, part of the Apple Pro Training series. He currently writes for ProVideoCoalition.com and DVInfo.net, and creates iPhone apps like Cine Meter II and FieldMonitor.

  • scottsimmons

    So if the just using the built-in wifi from the GH cameras? And I ask this as a Sony Alpha owner who’s Sony Alpha also has built-in wifi (I think ….). Any chance it would work with the Sony Alphas?

    • Adam Wilt

      The current version speaks Teradek and Panasonic Lumix. But I have the Sony Wi-Fi SDK, and I hope to make FieldMonitor speak Sony Alpha in the next couple of months. Stay tuned…

