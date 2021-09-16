Since attending the VIP launch of ProRes in 2007, the new iPhone 13 Pro with ProRes is a nostalgic moment and a quantum leap for mobile videography.

As most have probably heard by now, the new iPhone 13 Pro offers the coveted ProRes códec. Since attending Apple’s VIP launch of ProRes in 2007, the new iPhone 13 Pro (Max) with ProRes is a nostalgic moment and a quantum leap for mobile videography. Now that we know that iPhone 13 Pro (Max) models will have ProRes 4K as long as they have at least 256GB of storage capacity (1TB is recommended), ahead are specific questions for Apple:

Which ProRes version(s) will be on iPhone 13 Pro (Max)? All? ProRes standard? ProRes LT? Perhaps a new mobile version of ProRes? Will the ProRes in iPhone 13 be CFR (constant framerate) or a new version of ProRes VFR (variable framerate)? (I have covered this differences between CFR and VFR in many past articles.) If the answer to question 2 is CFR, will non-integer framerate recordings be available in the native Camera app, i.e. 23.976, 29.97 and 59.94? Will ProRes CFR with exact 24, 25 and and 50 be available too (in addition to 23.976, 29.97 and 59.94)? When will ProRes work (at least for editing) in iPadOS and in which models? Will ProRes be in iMovie for editing or will ProRes only in third party apps on iOS or iPadOS?

FTC disclosure

There is currently no financial relationship between Apple and Allan Tépper or TecnoTur LLC (other than the fact that Allan Tépper and TecnoTur LLC has purchased products and services from Apple). Some of the other manufacturers listed above have contracted Tépper and/or TecnoTur LLC to carry out consulting and/or translations/localizations/transcreations, including Apple (although not recently). Many of the manufacturers listed above have sent Allan Tépper review units. So far, none of the manufacturers listed above is/are sponsors of the TecnoTur, BeyondPodcasting, CapicúaFM or TuSaludSecreta programs, although they are welcome to do so, and some are, may be (or may have been) sponsors of ProVideo Coalition magazine. Some links to third parties listed in this article and/or on this web page may indirectly benefit TecnoTur LLC via affiliate programs. Allan Tépper’s opinions are his own. Allan Tépper is not liable for misuse or misunderstanding of information he shares.