Shooting footage underwater, Insta360 claims, is about to get a whole lot smoother with the launch of Insta360’s X5 Invisible Dive Case Pro.

Building on the design of the original X5 Invisible Dive Case, the Dive Case Pro introduces advanced optics and a host of new features that make it an ideal purchase for divers.

If you love exploring the depths and want to capture crisp, immersive 360 footage, the Invisible Dive Case Pro is made for you, says Insta360, introducing the new product, which builds on the design of the original X5 Invisible Dive Case and introduces advanced optics that reduce distortion caused by refraction, delivering sharper details and truer colors, especially in clear water or close-up shots.

The Invisible Dive Case Pro has a host of new features that make it an ideal purchase for pro divers, instructors, content creators, or ocean enthusiasts. Here are some of the features that set it apart:

Through its unique optical lens design, the Invisible Dive Case Pro compensates for distortions caused by light refraction underwater, delivering sharper images with richer detail.

Through its unique optical lens design, the Invisible Dive Case Pro compensates for distortions caused by light refraction underwater, delivering sharper images with richer detail. Optimal in Clear Water & Close-Up Shots

Experience noticeably enhanced visuals in clear water and close-range photography. Explore the Depths

Once attached, X5 can shoot down to 164ft (50m). With an improved design, you can capture footage of an underwater world with peace of mind. 360 Footage, Zero Blind Spots, Invisible Case

Combined with the invisible selfie stick effect, get effortless third-person shots underwater, like having your own personal follow cam.

Insta360 recommends the Invisible Dive Case Pro for pro divers and content creators who dive regularly and prioritize image quality above all else. The dive case pro’s larger size and weight make it less convenient for travel, but if you’re pursuing the ultimate underwater imaging, the trade-off is well worth it.

While the Pro version will offer enhanced image clarity, the original Invisible Dive Case provides a more compact and affordable solution for more casual users. It offer slightly lower shooting capabilities when compared to the pro edition, but it still shines with its impressive waterproof rating. Here are some details:

Easy to pack for vacations or spontaneous trips

A great option for casual creators or divers who value portability

Waterproof to 197ft (60m)

Both dive cases offer, according to Insta360, “amazing 360 views with crisp, stunning footage, and are easy to use. The right choice depends on your priorities.”

If you want maximum clarity and pro-level imaging, the Invisible Dive Case Pro is the obvious pick. If you value portability, depth, and ease of travel, the original Invisible Dive Case is also a great option. Some creators may even benefit from having both: the original for casual diving while traveling, and the Pro waiting at home for serious dives. Whichever you choose, both options deliver reliable performance and expand your creative possibilities underwater.

The original Invisible Dive Case costs US$99.99 while the Invisible Dive Case Pro costs US$119.99.