The Monterey Conference Center and Immersive Design Studios announced a new 10,000-square-foot CANVAS Studio at Monterey, prepared for hybrid and virtual events well into the future.

A state-of-the-art space available for virtual or hybrid meetings and events, the new CANVAS Studio at Monterey will open in June, seting a new standard for professional events.

This past year the entertainment industry had to shift to virtual events, due to COVID-19, a drastic changed that led to the development of multiple solutions to continue reaching audiences. ProVideo Coalition covered some of those changes and last September we shared with readers the news about the 3D virtual world created by Immersive Design Studios to host the Riot Games’ League Championship Series (LCS) live production. The third-most popular major professional sports league among 18 to 34-year-olds in the United States, the event had to be played online, due to COVID-19, so the company created the LCS DOME, a virtual stage for the show.

Immersive Design Studios has continued to use its CANVAS Studio solution for other clients and now the company has another announcement: in partnership with Monterey Conference Center it has created a a new 10,000-square-foot CANVAS Studio at Monterey, a state-of-the-art space available for virtual or hybrid meetings and events. The Studio will open in June, abiding by all local safety protocols.

The CANVAS Studio at Monterey sets a new standard for professional events, providing an immersive and engaging environment for speakers and attendees alike. Located on the second floor of the Monterey Conference Center within the Steinbeck Ballroom, the Studio is equipped with 360-degree wraparound screens and Immersive Design Studios’ CANVAS software platform.

The potential of CANVAS-powered studio spaces

Meeting and event speakers can see thousands of remote attendees up on the screens at once, with the flexibility to zoom in on any individual on the fly for spontaneous and authentic interactions. Attendees feel immersed in the crowd from anywhere in the world. Everyone benefits from the two-way interactivity and dynamic energy that simply can’t be replicated in a traditional livestream.

Studio users can reach vastly larger audiences and new markets around the globe at a fraction of the resources it takes to organize a physical event. The Studio can also enable hybrid events: up to 80 guests can fit comfortably inside the studio space to attend in person, with thousands more tuning in virtually.

For the first time, business leaders, performers, and others can safely and cost-effectively reach their audiences without compromising on the quality and communal energy of an in-person event.

“We’re thrilled to be opening this innovative and high-end studio space to enable our clients to expand their reach and augment their revenue streams,” said Doug Phillips, general manager of the Monterey Conference Center. “This past year we have creatively developed solutions to better serve the industry in a post-COVID world, and we believe that offering a blend of hybrid and virtual events well into the future is an excellent way to ensure that meeting planners have flexible and cost-effective options for whatever circumstances may arise.”

Raising the bar for virtual and hybrid events

“Over the past year we’ve seen the potential of CANVAS-powered studio spaces to transform how business leaders and entertainers can connect with their audiences, while maintaining both the authenticity and the production value of a physical event,” shared Kora Van den Bulcke, co-founder and president of Immersive Design Studios. “We are excited to bring CANVAS to the Monterey Conference Center, based in a destination where innovative ideas flourish.”

The Monterey project is not the only one that Immersive has been involved with. Immersive Design Studios also supported the opening of Worre Studios in Las Vegas, a 25,000 square foot state-of-the-art production stage, equipped with a 360-degree LED wall that is powered by CANVAS. The platform was also used to allow Tony Robbins to completely reimagine and transform his signature Unleash The Power Within (UPW) events amid the COVID era.

For years Tony Robbins has relied on physical in-person events to share his motivational lessons and authentically connect with his audiences. When COVID hit, he called on Immersive Design Studios to help him deliver the same powerful experience virtually. The immersive setup created allowed Tony to address a record-breaking crowd of 23,000 participants, all of whom joined remotely.

Tony’s CANVAS studio provided a safe and engaging new way for him to connect with his audience virtually, while maintaining the level of intimacy, energy, and improvisation for which he is known. This experience raised the bar for what can be achieved with a live virtual event, and Tony has since hosted several others, with more to come.

Immersive Design Studios continues to innovate with the latest features of CANVAS to create powerful bi-directional audience engagement — raising the bar for virtual and hybrid events, and helping industry leaders find new ways to meaningfully connect with their audiences.