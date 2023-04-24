IMAGO presents The New Role of the Director of Photography, with Migue Amoedo, AEC (España); Adriano Goldman, ASC, BSC, ABC (USA, UK, Brasil); and Lars Pettersson, FSF (Sweden).

This two hour online event brings together three well-known cinematographers to discuss the new role of the director of photography. Migue Amoedo, known for his expressive use of color in TV series and films, Adriano Goldman, who has won multiple awards for his work on TV shows like The Crown, and Lars Pettersson, who has been working in the Swedish film industry for over 30 years, will share their insights on this topic. The event will be translated by Carlos Congote, a cinematographer from Colombia who has worked on feature films and TV spots, and moderated by Lars Pettersson himself. Don’t miss this opportunity to hear from these experts in the field of cinematography.

Sunday, 30 April: 9am PST, noon EST, 5pm BST, 18:00 CEST.

More information in this PDF.

Reserve your spot at Eventbrite. The event is free, but you need to sign up.