AWS will be at IBC 2019 to highlight advancements in content creation and distribution, media supply chains, machine learning, asset management, and content personalization and monetization.

When you talk about cloud computing, you end up mentioning Amazon Web Services (AWS), as the company is considered to offer the world’s most comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud platform, offering over 165 fully featured services from data centers globally. Millions of customers —including the fastest-growing startups, largest enterprises, and leading government agencies—trust AWS to power their infrastructure, become more agile, and lower costs.

Now, AWS takes to IBC 2019, to showcase flexible, end-to-end cloud workflows for content creation through distribution. The company will exhibit a broad range of AWS technologies that streamline high-quality content creation and delivery and enable advanced machine learning workflows for captioning, personalization, and compliance. Demonstrations will illustrate how customers can tap into AWS services to more efficiently develop content, quickly deploy new offerings, streamline backend processes with automation, and protect, store, and manage assets with less overhead.

Highlights include:

Next-generation encoding and video processing – Demonstrations showcase the latest video encoding and processing technologies for live and on-demand content including AV1 video compression, content-aware encoding, Common Media Application Format (CMAF), and Quality-Defined Variable Bitrate (QVBR) rate control future proofing the technology investment.

Ultra-low latency live video – AWS Elemental MediaStore and Amazon CloudFront anchor a live streaming video workflow that employs chunked CMAF encoding to achieve sub-three-second latency from camera to device.

Studio in the cloud for animation, VFX, and editing – AWS will demonstrate a creative studio in the cloud that allows animation, VFX and post production professionals around the world to collaborate on digital content creation with greater agility. It also provides the flexibility to scale rendering resources, virtual workstations, and data storage globally with AWS Thinkbox Deadline, Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (EC2) Spot Instances, Amazon EC2 G3 Instances, and Simple Storage Service (S3), and per-minute licensing for industry standard creative tools.

Source-to-screen live OTT streaming – Built by the AWS Professional Services organization, a direct-to-viewer solution for over-the-top (OTT) video delivery enables rapid deployment of resilient, end-to-end live streaming workflows.

Unified headend in the cloud – Traditional, on-premises distribution and cloud-based distribution converge in a live OTT video workflow that simplifies the delivery of live content to and from the cloud, supporting operational agility and reduced infrastructure costs.

Serverless channel creation – A new approach to building and deploying channels, personalized programming, and advertising with AWS Elemental MediaTailor and Amazon Personalize.

Machine learning solutions – Simple to deploy, production ready services to automate content preparation for compliance, moderation and regional localization, including real-time transcription, caption creation, and multi-language subtitling with dubbing.

Media-to-cloud migration – The AWS Media2Cloud solution speeds and simplifies the migration of content archives into the cloud with built-in metadata tools to improve content search and asset management with Amazon Rekognition, Amazon Transcribe, Amazon Comprehend, and SageMaker.

Secure video transport – AWS Elemental MediaConnect unlocks new strategies for content syndication, allowing users to easily transport, monetize, and distribute high-quality live video to, from, and through the cloud.

Amazon Web Services Inc. (AWS), an Amazon.com company, will be at IBC Show 2019 on Stand 5.C80, from 13 to 17 September.

