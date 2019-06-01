I saw a request on Facebook or Twitter for a tutorial about the Avid Mixer. What does LIVE MODE do?

That got me thinking that I miss having a control device – like an Avid Artist Mix. I’d done an old tutorial showing how the iPad could control the color trackballs on some color grading software, and thought that there must be something like that for audio.

Well, there is. You can download the PT Control (ProTools) app from the iPad/iTunes App store and connect it via WiFi to your Avid Media Composer and – using the multi-touch capabilities of the iPad – control faders on an iPad that control levels inside of Avid’s audio mixer.

Let me know what you think.

