You may recall that back in 2018, I reviewed the unbranded —yet brandable— CB-1 isolating headphones from Status Audio. After about three years of nearly daily use, the cushions on the CB-1 finally wore out. I had the Zoom ZHP-1 here from when I reviewed the Zoom ZDM-1 microphone a year ago in November 2020. I hadn’t reviewed the ZHP-1 since the prototype review unit I received of the kit was missing the cable for the headphone, so I didn’t review it. The main focus at that time was to review the ZDM-1 microphone. However, since in the past, I had trouble replacing pads on headphones, rather than trying to do that with the CB-1, instead I decided to brand the the Zoom ZHP-1 headphones and put them into service, by adding a cable to it. Ahead are the steps to brand your Zoom ZHP-1 or other branded headphones, as well as how I compare the ZHP-1 with the Status Audio CB-1 and the Sony MDR-7506.

About the Zoom ZHP-1 headphones

As of publication time of this article, Zoom is not (yet) selling the ZHP-1 headphones by itself. Instead, it comes as the package if you choose to purchase the Zoom ZPH-1 headphones as part of the Zoom ZDM-1 Podcast Mic Pack (Filmtools link), which includes the ZDM-1 dynamic microphone I reviewed here.

Regarding the ZHP-1 headphones, Zoom says:

The Zoom ZHP-1 are over-ear headphones designed to deliver a neutral, transparent sound for music tracking, editing, and mixing applications, location recording, and monitoring film sound on set. The 40mm neodymium dynamic drivers provide high sensitivity and a wide frequency response of 10 Hz to 20 kHz while the closed-back design enhances acoustic isolation. Thanks to the self-adjusting headband and replaceable leatherette earpads, the ZHP-1 offer comfort and a fit that accommodates a variety of head sizes. The earcups are rotatable to allow easy single-ear monitoring for vocal sessions and quick signal checks. The detachable single-sided cable is terminated with a 3.5mm TRS mini plug for compatibility with mobile devices and portable audio recorders, and a 1/4″ adapter is included for hookup to audio interfaces, headphone amps, and mixers.

Even though Zoom left it out of the above text, the ZHP-1 can also plug into cameras and camcorders which have a headphone jack. According to Zoom, the ZHP-1 impedance is 68 Ω (Ohms), so almost any output should be compatible and drive it very easily. The ZHP-1 officially weighs 190 grams (6.7 ounces), which explains why I find them so much lighter than the Status Audio CB-1 I have used for that past few years, which weighs in at ≈374 grams (13.2 ounces) which is nearly double. The very popular Sony MDR-7506 headphones officially weigh 230 grams (8.1 ounces). This makes the Zoom ZHP-1 the lightweight champion among these three headphones.

Like the Status Audio CB-1, the Zoom ZHP-1 fortunately allows detaching the cable (which is something not available from the Sony MDR-7506). However, the ZHP-1’s local port is a male 3.5 mm plug, rather than a female receptacle, which is more common among headphones with detachable cables I have seen before. However, that is easily solved by using a cable with has a female receptacle (i.e. an extension) or a with a female<>female coupler.

How to brand the Zoom ZHP-1 headphones

Unlike the CB-1 from Status Audio (which already came unbranded and brandable), the Zoom ZHP-1 comes branded with the Zoom logo and other words. That’s why I knew I would have to have my graphic designer (Andreína of ViniloArt.com) make the adapted CapicúaFM logo opaque, not transparent. I wanted the stickers to have a black matte finish in the background. First, I measured the diameter of the circle on the exterior side of the branding area of the ZHP-1, since that information is not published by Zoom. I measured it to be 57 millimeters. However, Andreína recommended that I order the stickers for only a palindromic 55 millimeters diameter instead. I ordered them from Sticker Mule, where I had ordered other stickers before. For that, I uploaded the pre-designed and pre-sized PDF file I received from to Sticker Mule.

I was a bit concerned at first since the edges seemed to have a white border. However, that white border was apparently from the paper backing. Once I removed the paper backing, the remaining sticker was fortunately just matte black. Applying them was much easier than separating the backing paper, but fortunately I accomplished both in a reasonable amount of time.

Conclusions

I am delighted to know how lightweight, comfortable and brandable the ZHP-1 headphones from Zoom are. I hope this article helps you brand your headphones. Although Zoom doesn’t currently offer the ZHP-1 headphones by themselves, they are indeed available as part of the ZDM-1 Podcast Mic Pack (Filmtools link) which also contains the ZDM-1 microphone, which I reviewed here.

