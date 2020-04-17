My favorite multitrack audio editor for conventional computers (Hindenburg Journalist Pro) has just added a major new feature called “Magic Level”. It combines several techniques in one, including adaptive levels, automix, de-bleed and auto-ducking. Ahead I’ll share Hindenburg’s demonstration video of the new feature, which includes examples with both a single track and mulitrack. When used with multitrack, this competes with Auphonic’s renowned crossgating feature, but requires fewer steps to initiate the process.

I am so happy that Hindenburg has added this feature.

Click here for my prior articles about Hindenburg Journalist (Pro).

Click here for a free 90-day trial for macOS or Windows.

(Re-)Subscribe for upcoming articles, reviews, radio shows, books and seminars/webinars

Stand by for upcoming articles, reviews, books and courses. Sign up to my free mailing list by clicking here. If you previously subscribed to my bulletins and no longer receive them, you must re-subscribe due to new compliance to GDPR. Most of my current books are at books.AllanTepper.com, and my personal website is AllanTepper.com. Also visit radio.AllanTepper.com.

FTC disclosure No manufacturer is specifically paying Allan Tépper or TecnoTur LLC to write this article or the mentioned books. Some of the other manufacturers listed above have contracted Tépper and/or TecnoTur LLC to carry out consulting and/or translations/localizations/transcreations. Many of the manufacturers listed above have sent Allan Tépper review units. So far, none of the manufacturers listed above is/are sponsors of the TecnoTur , BeyondPodcasting CapicúaFM or TuRadioGlobal programs, although they are welcome to do so, and some are, may be (or may have been) sponsors of ProVideo Coalition magazine. Some links to third parties listed in this article and/or on this web page may indirectly benefit TecnoTur LLC via affiliate programs. Allan Tépper’s opinions are his own. Allan Tépper is not liable for misuse or misunderstanding of information he shares.

Was This Post Helpful:

Support ProVideo Coalition Shop with Filmtools Filmmakers go-to destination for pre-production, production & post production equipment! Shop Now