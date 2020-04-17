fbpx
Hindenburg adds “Magic Level”/automix/de-bleed and more

Hindenburg has just added a powerful new feature to my favorite multitrack audio editor for conventional computers.

My favorite multitrack audio editor for conventional computers (Hindenburg Journalist Pro) has just added a major new feature called “Magic Level”. It combines several techniques in one, including adaptive levels, automix, de-bleed and auto-ducking. Ahead I’ll share Hindenburg’s demonstration video of the new feature, which includes examples with both a single track and mulitrack. When used with multitrack, this competes with Auphonic’s renowned crossgating feature, but requires fewer steps to initiate the process.

I am so happy that Hindenburg has added this feature.

Click here for my prior articles about Hindenburg Journalist (Pro).

Click here for a free 90-day trial for macOS or Windows.

EditShare and CIS: secure editorial workflows and remote productions

Allan Tépper
Allan Tépper is an award-winning broadcaster & podcaster, bilingual consultant, multi-title author, tech journalist, translator, and language activist who has been working with professional video since the eighties.

