Mix a modernized CFV II 50C digital back with the brand new 907X camera body and the result is a camera allowing you to use the latest tech and the classic waist-level shooting style of the V System.
Now available to purchase, the 907X 50C mirrorless medium format digital camera is a collector’s camera, even if you don’t shoot Hasselblad. As other cameras from the company, designed to mark special moments, this model, introduced as a concept in June 2019, is a bridge between moments in time. Comprised of the modernised CFV II 50C digital back and the brand new 907X camera body, it connects Hasselblad’s photographic legacy and future into one system.
With a medium format 50-megapixel CMOS sensor (43.8 x 32.9 mm) that Hasselblad claims to be outstanding, the CFV II 50C digital back enables use with most V System cameras made from 1957 and onwards in addition to third party technical or view cameras. The CFV II 50C features a brilliant 3.2-inch 2.36M dot tilting rear display with full touch support and Hasselblad’s renowned user interface for settings, image review, and menu navigation.
Waist-level shooting style
Users of previous CFV digital backs will appreciate the new fully integrated battery design, the same used on the X System, which reduces overall size and with the option to recharge in-camera via the USB-C port. Combining its iconic aesthetics with a chrome edge body finish in addition to modern technology, the CFV II 50C gives a nod to Hasselblad’s history combined with the brand’s world-renowned image quality.
Coupling the CFV II 50C with the 907X, Hasselblad’s smallest medium format camera body ever, creates a highly compact package. This combination offers a truly distinct photographic experience, including the classic waist-level shooting style of the V System enabled by the CFV II 50C’s tilt screen. With the 907X, the photographer gains access to all of the high-quality X System Lenses in addition to a vast range of Hasselblad optics via adapters, including the H System, V System, and XPan Lenses. In addition, the 907X enables compatibility with a wide range of third-party adapters and lenses. Accessories that beautifully complement the combination include the 907X Control Grip and 907X Optical Viewfinder.
Features, pricing and shipping
Here are the key features for the Hasselblad 907X 50C mirrorless medium format digital camera:
- Large medium format 50MP 43.8 x 32.9 mm CMOS sensor
- 14 stops of dynamic range
- Hasselblad HNCS
- Captures 16-bit RAW images and full resolution JPEGs
- High-resolution 3.2-inch 2.36M dot touch and tilt screen
- Smooth live view experience with a high frame rate of 60fps
- Video: 2.7k (2720 x 1530) and Full HD (1920 x 1080) / Video covers full sensor width in a 16:9 ratio
- Intuitive user interface with swipe and pinch touch controls
- Internal battery slot with the option to recharge in-camera via the USB-C port (same battery used on the X System)
- Compatibility with most V System cameras made from 1957 and onwards in addition to third party technical or view cameras
- Full compatibility with all XCD Lenses
- Full compatibility with HC/HCD Lenses including AF with optional XH Lens Adapter (manual focus only with HC 120 Macro and HC 120 Macro II)
- Compatibility with V System Lenses, XPan Lenses, and third-party lenses using XV, XPan and third-party lens adapters, respectively
- Dual UHS-II SD card slots
- Audio in/out connectors
- Flash in/out connectors
- Integrated Wi-Fi connectivity and USB-C connection, enabling tethered shooting
- Portable workflow with Phocus Mobile 2 support
- Optional accessories, including chrome finished 907X Control Grip for quick access to main image functions and 907X Optical Viewfinder for convenient eye-level shooting
- 907X ultra-thin and lightweight body converts CFV II 50C digital back into digital SWC
- 907X 50C weight: 740 g (CFV II 50C: 540 g / 907X Camera Body: 200 g)
The 907X 50C has an MSRP of €6590 / £5990 / CNY¥48000 including VAT and $6399 excluding sales tax. The 907X Control Grip has an MSRP of €749 / £679 / CNY¥5990 including VAT and $729 excluding sales tax. The 907X Optical Viewfinder has an MSRP of €499 / £459 / CNY¥3990 including VAT and $499 excluding sales tax. According to Hasselblad, all products are available to order, and shipping will begin from the end of August.
