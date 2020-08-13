Introduced as a concept in June 2019 the 907X 50C mirrorless medium format digital camera connects Hasselblad’s photographic legacy and future into one system, for a unique photographic experience.

Now available to purchase, the 907X 50C mirrorless medium format digital camera is a collector’s camera, even if you don’t shoot Hasselblad. As other cameras from the company, designed to mark special moments, this model, introduced as a concept in June 2019, is a bridge between moments in time. Comprised of the modernised CFV II 50C digital back and the brand new 907X camera body, it connects Hasselblad’s photographic legacy and future into one system.

With a medium format 50-megapixel CMOS sensor (43.8 x 32.9 mm) that Hasselblad claims to be outstanding, the CFV II 50C digital back enables use with most V System cameras made from 1957 and onwards in addition to third party technical or view cameras. The CFV II 50C features a brilliant 3.2-inch 2.36M dot tilting rear display with full touch support and Hasselblad’s renowned user interface for settings, image review, and menu navigation.

Waist-level shooting style

Users of previous CFV digital backs will appreciate the new fully integrated battery design, the same used on the X System, which reduces overall size and with the option to recharge in-camera via the USB-C port. Combining its iconic aesthetics with a chrome edge body finish in addition to modern technology, the CFV II 50C gives a nod to Hasselblad’s history combined with the brand’s world-renowned image quality.

Coupling the CFV II 50C with the 907X, Hasselblad’s smallest medium format camera body ever, creates a highly compact package. This combination offers a truly distinct photographic experience, including the classic waist-level shooting style of the V System enabled by the CFV II 50C’s tilt screen. With the 907X, the photographer gains access to all of the high-quality X System Lenses in addition to a vast range of Hasselblad optics via adapters, including the H System, V System, and XPan Lenses. In addition, the 907X enables compatibility with a wide range of third-party adapters and lenses. Accessories that beautifully complement the combination include the 907X Control Grip and 907X Optical Viewfinder.

Features, pricing and shipping

Here are the key features for the Hasselblad 907X 50C mirrorless medium format digital camera:

Large medium format 50MP 43.8 x 32.9 mm CMOS sensor

14 stops of dynamic range

Hasselblad HNCS

Captures 16-bit RAW images and full resolution JPEGs

High-resolution 3.2-inch 2.36M dot touch and tilt screen

Smooth live view experience with a high frame rate of 60fps

Video: 2.7k (2720 x 1530) and Full HD (1920 x 1080) / Video covers full sensor width in a 16:9 ratio

Intuitive user interface with swipe and pinch touch controls

Internal battery slot with the option to recharge in-camera via the USB-C port (same battery used on the X System)

Compatibility with most V System cameras made from 1957 and onwards in addition to third party technical or view cameras

Full compatibility with all XCD Lenses

Full compatibility with HC/HCD Lenses including AF with optional XH Lens Adapter (manual focus only with HC 120 Macro and HC 120 Macro II)

Compatibility with V System Lenses, XPan Lenses, and third-party lenses using XV, XPan and third-party lens adapters, respectively

Dual UHS-II SD card slots

Audio in/out connectors

Flash in/out connectors

Integrated Wi-Fi connectivity and USB-C connection, enabling tethered shooting

Portable workflow with Phocus Mobile 2 support

Optional accessories, including chrome finished 907X Control Grip for quick access to main image functions and 907X Optical Viewfinder for convenient eye-level shooting

907X ultra-thin and lightweight body converts CFV II 50C digital back into digital SWC

907X 50C weight: 740 g (CFV II 50C: 540 g / 907X Camera Body: 200 g)

The 907X 50C has an MSRP of €6590 / £5990 / CNY¥48000 including VAT and $6399 excluding sales tax. The 907X Control Grip has an MSRP of €749 / £679 / CNY¥5990 including VAT and $729 excluding sales tax. The 907X Optical Viewfinder has an MSRP of €499 / £459 / CNY¥3990 including VAT and $499 excluding sales tax. According to Hasselblad, all products are available to order, and shipping will begin from the end of August.