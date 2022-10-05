With its new Tactile Library, the most realistic 3D materials ever created for Cinema 4D, Greyscalegorilla sets a new industry standard.

Tactile will allow 3D designers, architectural visualization artists, product and interior design artists, and motion graphic designers of all kinds to create incredibly realistic 3D renders in Cinema 4D.

Five collections made up of over 200 clay and unfinished wood materials are the core of the new Tactile Library from Greyscalegorilla, meticulously crafted materials for 3D designers in a growing library of the most beautiful and realistic 3D materials for Cinema 4D, which is available now for all Greyscalegorilla Plus subscribers.

Launching with five stunning collections – Clay Fine, Clay Rough, Clay Sculpting, Clay Doh, and Unfinished Wood – digital artists have more than 210 next-generation materials to work with right out of the gate. Tactile will allow “3D designers, architectural visualization artists, product and interior design artists, and motion graphic designers of all kinds to create incredibly realistic 3D renders in Cinema 4D using Redshift, Octane, and Arnold”, says Greyscalegorilla.

“While Greyscalegorilla has always been creating best-in-class 3D materials and assets, Tactile is a major step forward in realism and detail. We’re setting a new bar for material quality that 3D artists won’t even realize they’ve been missing till they see it,” comments Nick Campbell, Greyscalegorilla founder and CEO. “Tactile materials look so real, you can practically feel them. We’ve been blown away by how real these materials look in our renders, and we can’t wait for the Greyscalegorilla community to use them in their work.”

The physical nature of the materials

Using their new Tactile Capture Process, Greyscalegorilla has gone deeper into the details to offer fidelity rarely seen in the world of 3D design. “We’ve scoured the globe bringing together thematic, visually cohesive collections that set a new standard for 3D materials,” comments Chad Ashley, Creative Director at Greyscalegorilla and mastermind behind Tactile. “We’ve developed a new method for creating these materials, starting with beautifully characteristic wood and clay, and have been able to capture not just the superficial surface details, but a true representation of the physical nature of the material – all the dips, rises, and particular features that make each material unique.”

Curated through a blend of master artistry and cutting-edge technology, the Tactile library incorporates standard material channels like diffuse, normal, and roughness, but also captures elusive real-world properties, like translucency, displacement, and optical reflectance. Greyscalegorilla’s detailed, artist-driven process often reveals surface properties not visible to the naked eye, resulting in materials that offer unprecedented realism.

David McGavran, CEO of Maxon, which develops Cinema 4D, shares, “Maxon’s community of 3D artists is consistently pushing the boundaries of creative possibilities, from reality-bending creations to photorealistic designs. Through their plugins and materials, Greyscalegorilla, a longtime friend and partner of Maxon, has become a reliable resource for helping Cinema 4D artists pull off incredible renders. Their Tactile Library will enable artists to achieve a new level of fidelity, whether they are designing for the real world or inventing something entirely new.”

Everything you need to know about Tactile

Here is some more information shared by Greyscalegorilla about the new Tactile and its Greyscalegorilla Plus solution:

Greyscalegorilla Tactile: The New Industry Standard

Fidelity and Realism: The new Tactile materials are incredibly detailed and beautiful 3D PBR (Physically Based Rendering) materials that set a new standard in realism.

Artistically driven: These materials are curated by talented designers to create visually cohesive collections that look great together.

Drag and Drop: Greyscalegorilla’s Tactile materials are super easy to use and won’t bog artists down with the technical details that can often take them out of the fun of creating, letting artists be artists.

Tactile is available exclusively as a part of Greyscalegorilla Plus and is compatible with Arnold, Octane, and Redshift in Cinema 4D. Install with a click through the Plus Library.

Greyscalegorilla Plus: Under-the-Hood:

Greyscalegorilla Plus includes everything you need to make your Cinema 4D renders look amazing at an affordable price. Plus membership gives Cinema 4D artists a wide variety of best-in-class tools and resources for 3D rendering and motion design. Membership includes access to:

Materials and texture libraries: more than 2000 handcrafted, hi-rez Cinema 4D assets, and access to 500+ HDRIs for 3D.

Cinema 4D Plugins: Trusted by professional artists, studios, and major brands, Greyscalegorilla plug-ins provide comprehensive lighting, animation, and photo realistic rendering capabilities.

Gorilla U: 500+ hours of expert training on leading 3D toolsets and renderers including Cinema 4D, Redshift, Octane, Arnold, and Houdini. Courses and tutorials cater to common themes: topography, car rendering, product visualization, lighting, etc., and are available online 24/7.

New content added regularly to the Greyscalegorilla Plus library.

Over $10,000 in content at a fraction of the cost.

Pricing and Availability

Greyscalegorilla Tactile textures and materials are available immediately with a Greyscalegorilla Plus membership. Greyscalegorilla Plus membership is available directly from Greyscalegorilla. Subscription pricing is offered at $49.00 a month or $399.00 for annual (a 32% savings). Greyscalegorilla Plus Educational Licenses are available for students and teachers, and Greyscalegorilla for Teams volume licenses are offered to studio teams of three or more, on a “floating” license basis. See full pricing Information here.