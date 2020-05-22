Learn how to grade your next project without sending the final edit off to a colorist

Editors often shy away from final color correction. However, the budget on many projects doesn’t include room for a dedicated colorist. Maybe it’s time you learned the right way to perform a grading session, instead of just playing with sliders and color wheels. Moviola.com’s color correction course will get you up to speed in just a couple of hours.

In the course we cover issues of subjectivity and how to “trick” the brain into making unbiased evaluations, how to perform a neutral grade, the correct use of parade scopes, waveform monitors, and vectorscopes, getting a natural contrast, setting black and white points, and using keys and power windows to achieve secondary color correction.

In an additional lesson we take a look at the psychology of color and common creative grade choices you can apply to inform your audience.

As always, the training is completely free and condensed to waste as little of your time as possible.