Not all Adobe and video editing news was announced before the beginning of NAB 24. Adobe has announced that Generative AI in coming to Adobe Premiere Pro. Adobe’s blog post go into a lot of detail about what they are planning. Generative AI is all the buzz these days and since Premiere is a video app you’d have to think this means generative video. And you’d be right. Adobe has Firefly, its own generative AI creation platform but what is surprising is that Adobe has announced partnerships with other generative models like Open IA’s Sora, RunwayML and Pika.

Here’s the video announcement.

In the early release, it looks like we’ll have options for objective addition and removal, text-to-video for making broll and (my favorite) generative extend.

Imagine a new trimming tool in Premiere that, as you extend the shot, entirely new video is generated by the chosen model.

This could be very, very useful. I don’t think you’ll use this generative extend to extend your show 10 minutes but image a few extra seconds just to get the story beat right. Or adding 22 frames to have some handles for a transition. That will be truly useful. This is just a preview so there are many questions left to be answered about something as complex as generative extend might work but it shows Adobe is committed to this tech. We sure do love generative AI options in Photoshop so soon we get to try the same with video in Adobe Premiere Pro!

It’s also worth reading about Adobe’s approach to this brave new world of generative elements like video and Adobe’s content credentials in Adobe Firefly. A lot of ethical stuff to consider in this brave new world.

Watch the video above to see the tease.