Good news everyone! To cap the month off in spectacular fashion, on Wednesday, February 28th Filmtools will be throwing another Gear + Beers party at the store!

From 3pm to 6pm, Filmtools will be hosting G Technology, Atomos, MLogic, Arri, and Matthews as they demo some of their best gear. Can’t make it to NAB? Well, word is that there’ll be some early looks at the hardware that one or more of these companies *cough*Arri*cough* will be bringing to Vegas in April, giving you a massive sneak preview.

Along with the free food and drinks, the VP of Matthews will be speaking about their products and how they’ve used them in the field, where the company is at right now, and their plans for the future of MSE. Also from Matthews, James Saldutti (the inventor of the Dutti Dolly which I love and reviewed for ProVideo Coalition here) will be doing demos and chatting with folks about the product and the craft in general. I for one will ask him for a rock-solid high five, as the Dutti Dolly is one of my favorite “new” devices of late.



If that weren’t enough (free beer and good company usually seals the deal for me), there will be some great prizes raffled off including three (3) mLogic mBack 1TB USB Hard Drives for the iMac, a Double Riser C-Stand with Grip Head & Arm, an Apple HomePod, an Atomos Ninja Flame, and a “TV Monitor”. I don’t know specifically what make or model that last one is but hey, it’s either a TV or a Monitor and I’d be fine winning either. Oddly enough I really need a C-Stand so out of everything I’m hoping I can win that. That being said, there’s going to be discounts up to 80% OFF on select products during the event, so worst case I can probably just buy one outright. They’ll also have some $5 Bargain Bins set up as well, so if you need to re-up on the little things in life, Wednesday will be the perfect time to do so.



On top of all of that, I’ll be there all day wandering around kissing hands and shaking babies, so if you see me come say hello and I’ll give you a sticker! And there was much rejoicing.

RSVP HERE ahead of time to get tickets for Food, drinks, and the raffle.

See you there!

