At moviola.com we’re making our Learning Management System available for free to any teachers needing remote training content to cover their classes during school shutdowns. Our entire video-based film studies program is accessible for free (as always) from the courses section of the website. The story craft section (aka screenwriting) should also be of value to creative writing courses.

Teachers can download a free curriculum guide here.

Visit https://moviola.com/teacher-register to sign up for free LMS access. The LMS tracks student viewing completion and quiz results.

Here’s a short two minute video showing how to sign up for and use the LMS:

And here’s a one minute video showing students how to sign up and participate:

Questions? Contact us at education@moviola.com

