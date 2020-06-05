Just when you thought it was safe to stay to go back out in the tornado…In this Impossible Shot, we show you how to create your own land shark FX shot—with free software and your own footage.

If you’ve been too busy watching Downton Abbey and Masterpiece Theater these last few years, you may not realize that sharks are no longer confined to the water. Thanks to a little bit of rigid body simulation, you can create the effect of sharks exploding through the ground in your footage. No expensive software required; we show you how it’s done using the free Meshroom, Blender, and Nuke NC.

