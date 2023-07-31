Art of the Frame

Frame & Reference with Steve Dabal, Creative Director & Founder Of The Family

July 31, 2023
On todays episode, Kenny talks with Steve Dabal the creative director and founder of The Family, a VFX house in NYC.

Repping the best of the best in production, music and design, the Family is home to production companies, animation studios, music houses, record labels, orphans, editorial and post facilities, digital content creators and producers, in-laws, technologists, strategists, designers, visual effects wizards, directors, runaways, editors, writers, and thinkers.

Kenny talks with Steve about what makes The Family a family, why long lasting relationships are so important in this industry, how creative professionals should approach taking the next step in their career and much more.

