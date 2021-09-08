The Art of the Frame Podcast brings in-depth conversations with the top creators of your favorite films and shows into your car, living room and beyond. In each episode, we talk with creators ranging from emerging stars to Oscar and Emmy winners. Hear from the top editors, cinematographers, directors and more about their careers and about their work on some of the biggest films and TV shows of the year.

On this episode of the podcast, host Kenny McMillan brings another fantastic interview with a top cinematographer to the feed. Today we hear from multi-Emmy winner Donald Morgan, ASC about the Netflix series “The Upshaws.” Donald has had a storied career having shot many of the most influential multi-cam sitcoms of the past few decades. Some of his credits include “Home Improvement”, “The Ranch”, “Last Man Standing”, and “The Conners.” As mentioned, Donald has won many Emmy’s (10 to be exact) most recently for “The Ranch” in 2020 and stretching back to 1992 for “Home Improvement.” Enjoy the episode and make sure to check out “The Upshaws” now streaming on Netflix!

Donald’s IMDb: https://www.imdb.com/name/nm0604625/

Special thanks to MASV for sponsoring this show and the Art of the Frame Podcast channel! Listeners of the podcast can get 100GB of free file transfers by going to massive.io/AOTF.

