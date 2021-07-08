Welcome to our second episode of Lens Month! This week, Kenny talks with Alex Nelson of Zero Optik. Zero Optik is a Los Angeles based firm that specializes in modifying and customizing lenses for cinematography. Recently, Zero Optik rehoused the Canon Rangefinder lenses for Zack Snyder’s zombie thriller “Army of the Dead” which helped to give the film its distinct vintage look. In this podcast, Kenny and Alex dive into some nerdy lens talk and also touch on some insider info on the lens industry. We think you’re going to like this one so sit back and enjoy!

