Yesterday, Jason Levine used Adobe Audition to perform a forensic audio demonstration/study during his live Internet broadcast. Even though I have no idea who Laurel or Yanny are, I was blown away by Jason Levine’s demonstration. He used Adobe Audition’s Spectral Frequency Display to map the audio clip in question, comparing and contrasting to his own recordings of “Laurel” and “Yanny”. Enjoy the video ahead, courtesy of Jason Levine, Adobe.

'Laurel vs Yanny' – Explained with Adobe Audition Do you hear 'Yanny' or 'Laurel'? That's been a big debate today on the interwebs. In this livestream, Principal Evangelist Jason Levine uses Adobe Audition (and it's various analysis tools) to understand what we're hearing and what can be revealed by 'seeing' the audio… Posted by Adobe Premiere Pro on Wednesday, May 16, 2018

Thanks again to Jason Levine and Adobe for this!

Upcoming articles, reviews, radio shows, books and seminars/webinars

Stand by for upcoming articles, reviews, and books. Sign up to my free mailing list by clicking here. Most of my current books are at books.AllanTepper.com, and my personal website is AllanTepper.com.

Si deseas suscribirte a mi lista en castellano, visita aquí. Si prefieres, puedes suscribirte a ambas listas (castellano e inglés).

Suscribe to his BeyondPodcasting show at BeyondPodasting.com.

Subscribe to his Tu radio global show at Turadioglobal.com.



Subscribe to his Tu salud secreta show at TuSaludSecreta.com.



Subscribe to his CapicúaFM show at CapicúaFM.com.

FTC disclosure No manufacturer is specifically paying Allan Tépper or TecnoTur LLC to write this article or the mentioned books. Some of the other manufacturers listed above have contracted Tépper and/or TecnoTur LLC to carry out consulting and/or translations/localizations/transcreations. Many of the manufacturers listed above have sent Allan Tépper review units. So far, none of the manufacturers listed above is/are sponsors of the TecnoTur , BeyondPodcasting or TuNuevaRadioGlobal programs, although they are welcome to do so, and some are, may be (or may have been) sponsors of ProVideo Coalition magazine. Some links to third parties listed in this article and/or on this web page may indirectly benefit TecnoTur LLC via affiliate programs. Allan Tépper’s opinions are his own. Copyright and use of this article The articles contained in the TecnoTur channel in ProVideo Coalition magazine are copyright Allan Tépper/TecnoTur LLC, except where otherwise attributed. Unauthorized use is prohibited without prior approval, except for short quotes which link back to this page, which are encouraged!