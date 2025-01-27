Follow-Me, manufacturer of high-end performer tracking, has announced that it will be demonstrating its full range of technologies at ISE 2025, taking place from February 4 to 7 at Fira Barcelona.

Manufacturer of high-end performer tracking solutions for lighting, immersive audio, video mapping and stage automation applications, Follow-Me offers flexible tracking solutions that scale with the size of the show. Its Follow-Me 3D and Follow-Me Track-iT technologies allow users to merge and integrate with any lighting console, video, sound and automation system on the market.

The Follow-Me 3D system is independent from any fixture manufacturer and can control any lighting fixture that can pan and tilt. Fixtures can be used not only as follow-spots, but also as general lighting and effects, while multiple fixtures can be allocated per performer using a single system. Lighting designers can merge and integrate with a lighting console of their choice, or send out Posi Stage Net (PSN) and Open Sound Control (OSC) data to audio or video systems and media servers.

Meanwhile, extending a Follow-Me 3D SIX system with Follow-Me Track-iT allows for both manual and auto tracking simultaneously, autonomously, and as redundancy. This innovative system utilises RF tags placed on performers, communicating with antennas across the performance area. By receiving accurate positioning information, it creates a powerful auto-tracking follow-spot system with access to all Follow-Me 3D SIX features.

Follow-Me Track-iT Tag

Over the past year, Follow-Me has made significant advancements to improve fixture handling, integration, and user experience, and will now bring these developments to the European install and live entertainment markets. At ISE 2025, the company will show two new pieces of hardware; the Follow-Me Track-iT Weatherproof Anchor, built for outdoor durability in challenging environments, and the Follow-Me Track-iT Tag in black – with its sleek, discreet design for seamless integration into any production.

The company is also demonstrating a brand-new software version with improved fixture refinement and enhanced aiming modes for lighting. The groundbreaking Proximity feature allows dynamic control of conventional lights based on performer position, a feature that has been successfully implemented on shows for acts such as Rammstein, Ed Sheeran, and The Rolling Stones, demonstrating its transformative impact on lighting design.

Thijs Bruins, Global Sales Manager at Follow-Me, will share his expertise at ISE in a session entitled Tracking the future, taking place on the Live Events Stage in Hall 6 from 15:30 – 16:00 on February 5. Here, attendees can expect to meet some of the leading manufacturers behind the proliferation of innovative tracking workflows in the live domain, from remote follow-spots to immersive audio systems.

Live demonstrations of Follow-Me 3D

Starting out at a young age as a lighting technician, Thijs’ early experience underpins his deep understanding of the live events, theatrical, and AV industries. After years of freelancing, he moved on to the role of Manager of Special Projects at Trekwerk, before joining TAIT as Business Development Manager. Thijs oversaw the growth of TAIT’s presence in Europe, even through a global pandemic. His current role at Follow-Me brings his communications skills to the fore, where he plays a key role in further establishing the company’s market presence and expanding its renowned client support.

“Our core focus is to equip creators with powerful tools that streamline complex productions, all while offering them greater creative freedom and control. We’re excited to unveil these latest innovations at ISE,” says Marc Van der Wel, Managing Director at Follow-Me. “These new updates reflect our ongoing dedication to enhancing the user experience, making Follow-Me not only more adaptable and efficient, but also more intuitive and accessible. We’re committed to pushing the boundaries of what’s possible, empowering our users to bring their visions to life with greater ease and precision than ever before.”

Attendees can visit Follow-Me’s booth 6G440 at ISE 2025 to see live demonstrations of Follow-Me 3D and Track-iT systems, built to empower creativity and efficiency, as well as streamlining workflows, enhancing precision, and providing seamless integration for productions of all sizes.