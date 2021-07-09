You may recall that in October 2020, I reviewed the first YoloBox, a standalone touchscreen 7-inch video switcher-recorder-streaming encoder. In that review (linked ahead), I reviewed the evolution from traditional video mixers/switchers (without built-in video players, character generators, recorders or transmitters) to the present. Now, YoloBox has launched the YoloBox Pro to surpass the original YoloBox. It’s larger and has better specs and features. Let’s explore those changes with words and a video provided by the manufacturer, while I await the review unit to test it and review it.

The above video is courtesy of YoloLiv.

Link to my original YoloBox review

Be sure to watch the video I made for the original YoloBox within the original review article.

Comparison with the original YoloBox

To summarize, i would say: larger, brighter touchscreen, 3 HDMI inputs versus only 2, HDCP compliant versus not, extra USB port, extra audio input port (one for line level and the other for mic level) and a more advanced processor.

YoloBox Pro summary from the press release

Here is a summary based upon the press release, with a few teaks from me:

YoloBox Pro is an all-in-one video switcher, encoder/streamer, monitor, recorder and audio mixer. With an included re-streaming service (middleware CDN), native support integrates directly with platforms like YouTube Live/Facebook Live/Twitch simultaneously. YoloBox Pro superimposes graphic overlays (logos, lower-thirds, picture in picture, scoreboard, rolling captions) and featuring comments from the stream, Side-By-Side, Split-View and more.

YoloBox Pro is 8-inch large and 750g weight, featuring 3 HDMI inputs, 1 HDMI output and a full-featured USB-C, allowing you to switch up to 8 sources, of which up to 4 physical local cameras. The other two can be pre-recorded videos, either stored on an internal memory chip or from a web source. The Pro version supports input resolutions of 720p and 1080i/p, as well as streams of 540p, 720p, and 1080p59.94 at your choice, using the H.264 codec. With HDMI output, you can display your stream locally on any HDMI device.

The YoloBox Pro provides you with a larger LCD touchscreen interface for easy streaming and control, showing the streaming image as well as the input streams. The LCD display also shows the control interface, which allows you to switch sources of information with a simple touch. It also has a line-level audio input, and a separate headphone audio output. You can record your stream directly in the .mp4 format to an optional SD card, up to 128 GB in size, using the built-in SD card slot. The line-in allows you to connect with a mixer or audio-clip player (even a tablet) and mic-in can be connected to the microphone.

Touchscreen ControlVideo switcher

Variety of picture-in-picture templates

Graphic layers, logos/watermarks, rolling captions, customizable scoreboard

Built-in lower-thirds templates can be edited or you can add your own

Real-time comment overlays

Built-in encoder that allows for live streaming via RJ-45 Ethernet, wifi or SIM card

Inboard recording to optional SD cards

Simulcast to up to platforms via the included YoloLiv middleware CDN

Directly compatible with YouTube Live, Facebook Live and Twitch

RTMP for other platforms

SD card slot for pre-recorded intro, countdown, B-rolls

Full screen PDF from SD card if formatted as 16:9

Dimensions & Weight

Height: 27mm

Width: 129mm

Length: 218mm

Weight: 750g

Video Storage

Storage card type：SD Card

Storage Card Capacity：Expanded to 128G in FAT32, exFAT (my preferred one), NTFS format

Be sure to be on one of my bulletins listed below to be notified when I publish the full review.

(Re-)Subscribe for upcoming articles, reviews, radio shows, books and seminars/webinars

Stand by for upcoming articles, reviews, books and courses by subscribing to my bulletins.

In English:

Email bulletins, bulletins.AllanTepper.com

In Telegram, t.me/TecnoTurBulletins

Twitter (bilingual), AllanLTepper

En castellano:

Boletines por correo electrónico, boletines.AllanTepper.com

En Telegram, t.me/boletinesdeAllan

Twitter (bilingüe), AllanLTepper

Most of my current books are at books.AllanTepper.com, and also visit AllanTepper.com and radio.AllanTepper.com.

FTC disclosure

Some of the manufacturers listed above have contracted Tépper and/or TecnoTur LLC to carry out consulting and/or translations/localizations/transcreations. Many of the manufacturers listed above have sent Allan Tépper review units or NFR software for review, including YoloLiv. So far, none of the manufacturers listed above is/are sponsors of the TecnoTur, BeyondPodcasting, CapicúaFM or TuSaludSecreta programs, although they are welcome to do so, and some are, may be (or may have been) sponsors of ProVideo Coalition magazine. Some links to third parties listed in this article and/or on this web page may indirectly benefit TecnoTur LLC via affiliate programs. Allan Tépper’s opinions are his own. Allan Tépper is not liable for misuse or misunderstanding of information he shares.