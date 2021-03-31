The RØDE Wireless Go II is not just two wireless transmitters with microphones, but also two onboard recorders to save us in case of an RF dropout or interference.

This is my first-look article about the brand new RØDE Wireless Go II dual microphone/recorder system. I already received my evaluation kit, so my full testing and review will be published very soon. My upcoming review will cover unique situations not covered by any other one so far. Unlike any other truly live wireless microphone systems I have ever reviewed to date, this one is the first to include safety recordings inside the transmitters to save us in case of any RF dropout or interference. This particular feature will likely persuade even the most conservative producers —who have never considered wireless microphones before to use it now, as long as the production is not exclusively live, i.e. there will be some pre-recorded, on demand version.

What comes with the RØDE Wireless Go II system?

2 (two) clip-on transmitters with built-in microphones, built-in recorders and input for external microphones

Dual-channel wireless receiver

3 (three) SC20 USB-A to USB-C cables

1 (one) SC5 3.5mm TRS cable

3 x furry windshields

1 carry pouch

Limited 1-year warranty, extendable to 2 years upon registration

What are the system specs?

Wireless transmission — Digital 2.4 GHz

Maximum operating range — 200 meters (656.2 feet)

Maximum systems per setup — 4

Latency — 3.5 to 4 ms

Encryption 128-Bit

Receiver

Form factor — beltpack

Antenna — 1 internal

Number of audio channels — 2

Analog audio i/o — 1 (one) 3.5 mm TRS female unbalanced mic output (see digital audio connection, below)

USB/Lightning connectivity 1 USB-C (digital audio, bus power, charging)

Gain range — -24 to 0 dB (12 dB Steps)

Power requirements — battery or bus power (USB)

Battery type — built-In rechargeable (included)

Battery charging time — 2 hours

Approximate battery life — 7 hours

Display & indicators — graphic LCD (AF level, battery status, metering, RF level, transmitter battery status)

Dimensions — 4.4 x 4.5 x 1.8 centimeters (1.7 x 1.8 x 0.7 (inches)

Weight — 32 grams (1.1 ounces)

Each of the two transmitters

Form factor — bodypack with inboard microphone

Audio i/o — 1 (one) 1/8″ / 3.5 mm TRS female unbalanced input

Muting — Off/On switch

Audio input level — -20 dBV (max)

Auto-Level Control — No

Gain Range — +20 dB

Signal processing — none

Sync Method — proprietary

Antenna — 1 Internal

Power Requirements — battery or bus power (USB)

Battery type — built-In rechargeable (included)

Battery charging time — 2 hours

Approximate battery life — 7 hours

USB/Lightning connectivity — 1 USB type-C (bus power, charging)

Display & indicators —1 LED (Sync) 1 LED (battery status)

Dimensions — 4.4 x 4.5 x 1.8 centimeters (1.7 x 1.8 x 0.7 inches)

Weight — 30 grams (1.1 ounces)

Microphone

Form factor — Integrated

Sound field — Mono

Operating principle — pressure operated

Capsule — electret condenser

Polar pattern — omnidirectional

Frequency range — 50 Hz to 20 kHz

Equivalent Noise Level (EIN) — 22 dB A-weighted

Maximum SPL — 100 dB SPL

The new Go Wireless Go II from RØDE costs US$299. Be sure to be on my free mailing list to be advised when I publish the review. It will include unique situations and accessories not covered in any other Wireless Go II review so far from any of my colleagues.

