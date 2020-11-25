For Android or iOS, the new RØDE Vlogger kits help transform your smartphone into a mobile audio/video rig.

I am delighted to inform you that our Australian friends at RØDE Microphones have officially embraced Android users (while continuing to embrace iOS users) with the announcement of three additions to its range of creative solutions for vloggers. Today they announced three RØDE Vlogger Kits, of which I’ll soon be reviewing the Android USB-C version. Featuring a VideoMic, tripod, phone grip, LED light and accessories, the Vlogger Kits are RØDE’s response to vloggers needs, be they Android or iPhone users. Ahead is a video and the official release.

Official release, including authentic Australian spellings

RØDE VLOGGER KIT KEY FEATURES

All-in-one mobile filmmaking kit that includes a RØDE VideoMic, Tripod 2, SmartGrip, MicroLED and accessories

Options for iOS (Lightning) and Android (USB-C) devices, plus a Universal Edition (3.5mm)

High-quality microphone that delivers professional, directional sound in any recording situation

Three-position tripod with gimbal head – perfect for either handheld or tabletop use

MicroLED on-camera light with diffuser and eight coloured filters for flawless shots

Lightweight all-metal mount with rubberised grips, accommodates phones 65mm to 85mm wide

ALL-IN-ONE MOBILE FILMMAKING SOLUTION

The RØDE Vlogger Kits are the perfect all-in-one solution for anyone looking to take their mobile content creation to the next level.

The range caters to every type of smartphone, with options for iPhone, which includes a RØDE VideoMic Me-L with a Lightning connector, and Android devices, which features the new RØDE VideoMic Me-C with a USB-C connector.

There is also a Universal Edition, which includes a RØDE VideoMicro for use with smartphones that feature a 3.5mm input, such as older iPhones and Android models. This can also be used with Lightning and USB-C equipped smartphones using a certified adaptor. A Vlogger Kit for everyone!

In addition to these compact microphones, each Kit includes the new RØDE Tripod 2, a sturdy three-position tripod with a gimbal head, the new RØDE SmartGrip, a lightweight all-metal mount with rubberised grips for keeping smartphones stable and secure, and the new RØDE MicroLED on-camera light, which slots neatly onto the SmartGrip.

INCREDIBLE SOUND, INCREDIBLE VISION

Attention-grabbing vlogs are as much about great sound as they are great video, and the Vlogger Kits will ensure every moment is captured in full definition.

The single most powerful way to improve smartphone audio is to use an external microphone. The high-quality RØDE VideoMic in each Kit will deliver crystal-clear sound in any recording situation. These are directional microphones that reduce background noise while focusing on what they are pointed at, ensuring audio is clean and intelligible. They are light, compact, and even include a furry windshield for filming outdoors.

In a first for RØDE, the Vlogger Kits have been designed to help vloggers capture incredible video as well as incredible audio. Together, the Tripod 2 and SmartGrip will ensure every shot is stable and perfectly framed, while the MicroLED provides a professional look to any situation. There is also a clip-on diffuser with eight coloured filters for capturing warm skin tones, cool outdoor scenes, and everything in between.

SIMPLE & VERSATILE

The Vlogger Kits have been specifically designed to vastly improve the look and sound of smartphone content while being incredibly simple to use. Anyone can be vlogging in seconds.

The VideoMic in each Kit plugs directly into a smartphone and connects seamlessly with any recording app. Just plug it in and go. They can also be configured for main or ‘selfie’ camera use for maximum flexibility, and the accessories are quick and easy to set up, ensuring vloggers never miss a moment.

The included accessories are super versatile, with the ergonomic Tripod 2 supporting both handheld and tabletop use and its gimbal head allowing for flexible positioning. The MicroLED and its diffuser and eight coloured filters ensure vloggers can adapt to any recording environment, with over four hours of operation available on a single charge​ – more than enough for even the longest vlogs.

The RØDE Vlogger Kits are the perfect all-in-one mobile filmmaking solution for home moviemakers, mobile content creators, YouTubers, TikTokers and run ‘n’ gun journalists – anyone who wants to capture unforgettable content that looks and sounds incredible.

The RØDE Vlogger Kits are currently shipping worldwide and will be available in-store in the coming weeks. Head to vloggerkits.rode.com for more information.

