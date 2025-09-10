BURBANK, CA – September 10th – Filmtools, the leading provider of production equipment for the filmmaking community, announced that it is now an official dealer of ARRI products, making ARRI’s renowned lineup of professional camera systems, lenses, and lighting equipment available through the Filmtools website. This partnership underscores Filmtools’ dedication to providing creative professionals with the highest quality tools to bring their cinematic visions to life, a commitment that is closely aligned with ARRI’s long-standing focus on innovation and excellence.

The collaboration will provide filmmakers with easier access to ARRI’s world-class products, which are trusted by professionals across the globe for their unparalleled image quality and reliability. The new availability on Filmtools’ platform reflects a shared mission to support the craft of filmmaking at every level.

“We are incredibly proud to partner with ARRI, a brand that represents the pinnacle of filmmaking technology,” said Avery Paskal, Head of Marketing at Filmtools. ” ARRI’s legacy of excellence and their focus on innovation perfectly complement our commitment to serving the film community. This collaboration allows us to further our mission of equipping true filmmakers and creative professionals with the gear they need to succeed.”

ARRI has been a cornerstone of professional filmmaking for over a century, consistently pioneering innovations like the first reflex mirror shutter and the industry-standard ALEXA digital camera series that have defined the art and technology of cinematography. ARRI cameras have driven collaborative cinematography on multiple award-winning films while also redefining modern lenses, providing creative professionals with the tool they need to impact audiences across the world.

Building on its origins as a direct-to-filmmaker supplier in Burbank, Filmtools has evolved into a cornerstone of the film industry. It’s a trusted resource for creative professionals, celebrated not just for providing essential gear but also for its deep expertise. More than just a store, Filmtools has solidified its relevance by becoming a hub where filmmakers can find the tools and knowledge needed to power cinematic productions, from indie passion projects to major studio blockbusters. This enduring commitment to supporting the craft of filmmaking has made it a go-to destination for creators seeking both equipment and reliable advice.

“Partnering with a trusted resource like Filmtools is a natural fit for ARRI,” said Glenn Kennel, President and CEO at ARRI. “Filmtools has a proven track record of supporting filmmakers with exceptional service and product knowledge. We are confident that this partnership will make our products more accessible to a wider range of creatives, helping them push the boundaries of visual storytelling.”

Customers can now browse and purchase a wide range of ARRI products directly from Filmtools at https://www.filmtools.com/manufacturer/arri.html?p=6.

About Filmtools: Founded by filmmakers for filmmakers, Filmtools has been a trusted resource for Hollywood and the worldwide filmmaking community for over two decades. Committed to delivering unequaled service and a vast product selection, Filmtools provides the equipment and supplies for all aspects of filmmaking, from pre-production to post-production.

About ARRI: ARRI is a global company within the motion picture industry, employing around 1,200 staff worldwide. The company was founded in 1917 and is one of the leading designers and manufacturers of camera systems, lighting, and workflow solutions for professional film, television, and media productions.