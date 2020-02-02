As announced at Apple’s WWDC in June 2019, DoubleTake is an app from FilMiC Pro which allows multicam recording in up to 1080p. Currently for iOS on certain iPhones, the free DoubleTake app offers framerates like ≈24, ≈25 or ≈30 fps at VFR, as covered in prior articles. The problem is the current version uses an audio sampling frequency that is non-standard for video. It is completely reasonable to have a reduced, non-premium feature set in a freemium model, but it’s just wrong to be non-standard.

In my humble opinion, with only offering 44.1 kHz, DoubleTake is like offering 1900×1000 instead of the standard 1920×1080. It just doesn’t fit the standard!

Here is a list of features which are okay to limit the freemium version of DoubleTake:

Offer only compressed AAC/M4A 48 kHz audio instead of PCM uncompressed 48 kHz audio

Offer only lower bit rate compressed recording at H.264 instead of offering higher bit rates in H.265.

On the other hand, 44.1 kHz doesn’t match established audio sampling standards in standard video destinations like:

DVD

Blu-ray

Amazon Video Direct via Amazon Prime as I covered in this article.

Apple iBooks Author, documented here.

All of the destinations listed above demand 48 kHz as I have covered in many past articles. 48 kHz is also the standard audio recording sampling frequency standard in all current consumer and professional camcorder formats for both HD 720p and HD 1080p.

Conclusions

DoubleTake team at FiLMiC Pro: Please fix the broken 44.1 kHz audio sampling and make it exclusively 48 kHz ASAP! Stop forcing producers to upsample the audio later. While you’re at it, make 48 kHz the only sampling option in FiLMiC Pro too. Thank you! (I still remember when you added 48 kHz to FiLMic Pro in 2012!)

Content producers: Demand your proper 48 kHz audio in DoubleTake here!

