The Creative Pro User Group Network (CPUG Network) today have announced the Sixteenth Annual Las Vegas SuperMeet to take place on Tuesday, April 25 2017 in the Pavilion Ballroom at the Rio Hotel in Las Vegas. Doors open at 4:30PM with the SuperMeet Digital Showcase featuring 20 software and hardware developers. SuperMeet Presentations will begin at 7:00PM and continue until 11:00PM. Tickets are on sale online for the price of $15.00 each plus ticket fee and $10.00 for students and Teachers with valid ID.

Oscar® nominee Film and Sound editor Dody Dorn is scheduled to headline the event.

DODY DORN received an Oscar® nomination for Christopher Nolan’s debut feature, “Memento” (along with nominations for an AFI Film Award and the A.C.E. ‘Eddie’ Award for her editing). That same year, Dorn earned Emmy and A.C.E. ‘Eddie’ Award nominations for her work on the acclaimed ABC miniseries, “Life With Judy Garland: Me and My Shadows,” starring Judy Davis.

Throughout the 1980s, she worked mostly in the sound arena, with additional supervisory and sound editing credits that include (Supervising Sound Editor) “The Big Picture,” “State of Grace,” “Powwow Highway,” (Sound Editor) “Silverado,” “The Big Chill,” “Mrs. Soffel,” “Racing with the Moon,” “The Big Easy” and “Children of a Lesser God.” Dorn started the sound company Sonic Kitchen in 1989 with Sound designer/composer Blake Leyh, and, in 1990, won a Golden Reel Award for Best Sound from the Motion Picture Sound Editors society for James Cameron’s sci-fi epic, “The Abyss.”

Following her triumphant work on 2000’s “Memento,” Dorn reunited with filmmaker Nolan on his next feature project, the thriller “Insomnia,” for which she earned a Satellite Award nomination for Best Editing. She then began a collaboration with Ridley Scott, editing his next three films — “Matchstick Men,” “Kingdom of Heaven” and “A Good Year.”

Dorn most recently completed work on Dean Israelite’s 2017 “Power Rangers” based on the classic 1990’s TV show. Other recent projects include Mike White’s much beloved HBO series “Enlightened” and feature debut “Year of the Dog”, Baz Luhrmann’s epic period drama, “Australia” (Australia Screen Editors nomination), the pilot episode of CBS-TV’s Emmy winning drama, “The Good Wife” (produced by Ridley Scott’s company, “Scott Free), Casey Affleck’s “mockumentary,” “I’m Still Here” with Joaquin Phoenix, screenwriter William Monahan’s directorial debut, “London Boulevard”, Timur Bekmambetov’s 2016 “Ben Hur,” based on the classic Lew Wallace novel, and a trio of films directed by screenwriter David Ayer — “End of Watch,” “Sabotage” and “Fury” (for which she won the Hollywood Film Award as Editor of the Year). Dody currently lives with her husband, retired prop master Kevin Hughes in Venice Beach, California.

The full SuperMeet agenda will not be announced until shortly before the event date, however the producers have stated that there will be USER driven presentations by Blackmagic Design, Adobe, FCPWORKS, OWC and HP/NVIDIA and others.

Rounding out the evening will be the always wild and fun “World Famous Raffle,” where tens of thousands of dollars worth of valuable filmmaker-related prizes, will be handed out to dozens of lucky winners.

Doors will open at 4:30PM (16:30) with the SuperMeet Digital Showcase featuring 20 software and hardware developers including Adobe, Blackmagic Design, OWC, FCPWORKS, HP/NVIDIA, Audio Network, Digital Anarchy, B&H, frame.io, Future Media Concepts, HD Disk, LumaForge, ATTO, Avid, Boris FX, CoreMelt, Imagineer Systems, Red Giant Software, Drobo, Digital Bedrock, Editstock, KeyFlow Pro, Maxon, RE:Vision Effects and more to come. Here, attendees can enjoy a few cocktails, mingle and party with industry peers, network one on one with leading manufacturers and learn about the latest trends in collaborative editing workflows for post production and broadcast markets.

Tickets are on sale for only $15.00 each and $10.00 for students and Teachers and are on sale online only. It will be $20.00 each at the door. Food (snacks) and drinks will be available throughout the evening. To purchase tickets online and for complete daily updates on the SuperMeet, including directions, transportation options, and a current list of raffle prizes, visit the SuperMeet web site. http://supermeet.com

SuperMeets are networking gatherings of Final Cut Pro, Adobe Resolve, and Avid editors, gurus and digital filmmakers from throughout the world who use or want to learn to use Computer -based workflows and solutions. SuperMeets are held annually in Las Vegas and Amsterdam. The SuperMeet agenda usually includes demos of new products, digital video tips and tricks, and filmmaker show and tells, including a SuperMeet Digital Showcase with vendors and small developers providing workflow solutions for digital filmmakers and content creators. All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Save $5.00 by using this link.

Was This Post Helpful: