The Setup

At NAB in Las Vegas, the team from LumaForge set up two rooms in the back of the South Hall. In one room, they set up a Workflow Suite where people could come play collaboratively in their favorite NLE. It also acted as a quite hang out spot just off the show floor. In the second room, they built the Faster, Together Stage.

Across three days there would be 33 presentations on subject ranging from 8K distribution, to personal branding, to how a team of filmmakers made a documentary over a weekend at the UFO Festival in Roswell, New Mexico.

Kicking off Faster, Together

President of Lumaforge, Sam Mestman, kicked off the ceremonies talking about some of LumaForge’s most interesting customers. This included companies like VGTV in Norway, Hangman Studios and Trim in London, LightSail VR, Wrestlemania and many others. Sam also previewed a number of the week’s presentations.

New improvements to the LumaForge Jellyfish workflow were also announced. The Jellyfish can now connect directly into any iMac Pro via 10GbE. It is also compatible with Sonnet’s new Solo 10GbE adapter.

Finally, Gergana Angelova from LumaForge demonstrated the Jellyfish App, the new Jellyfish backend, and LumaForge’s brand new setup guides.

More Faster, Together to Come

This was just the first of the many presentations at the Faster, Together Stage. Stay tuned here on ProVideo Coalition for additional presentations over the next few weeks.

To see all of the Faster, Together Presentations, go to Fastertogether.com