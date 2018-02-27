Explore 8K with Panavision at SXSW 2018

Panavision takes 8K large format to SXSW. The company promises an eye-opening presentation at SXSW on March 13 at 11:00 a.m. at the Vimeo Theater.

By Jose Antunes February 27, 2018 News, Post Production, Production

Panavision’s Dan Sasaki, Aaron Kroger and Sean Dunckley will be present for an interactive discussion about 8K large format during a Panavision presentation at SXSW.

The South by Southwest (SXSW) Conference & Festivals runs, again this year, March 9-18 in Austin, Texas. The event celebrates the convergence of the interactive, film, and music industries. As is a premier destination for discovery of everything related to the industry. For Panasonic is going to be an excuse for yet another exploration of the “beauty of 8K large format”.

The presentation at SXSW will serve to guide the audience through what Panavision considers to be “affordable 8K workflow” from camera to post, an exploration guided by experts. Attendees to the interactive discussion will learn about the symbiotic relationship between full-frame imaging devices and large-format optics, and how these tools can help improve production value while remaining cost effective. The session will also present clips that demonstrate the benefits of 8K capture and how ultra-high resolution equates to more creative control.

Panavision’s Dan Sasaki, a revered optical engineer who has developed and customized lenses for such films as “Dunkirk,” “The Hateful Eight,” and “Saving Private Ryan,” will lead the presentation. Joining him will be Panavision’s Aaron Kroger, director of digital camera systems, and Light Iron Senior Colorist Sean Dunckley.

Sasaki developed many of Panavision’s popular anamorphic and large-format lenses. Since joining the company in 1986, he has designed and customized optics for many award-winning cinematographers, including Steve Yedlin, ASC (“Star Wars: The Last Jedi”); Haris Zambarloukos, BSC, GSC (“Murder on the Orient Express”); and Rachel Morrison, ASC (“Black Panther”), to name just a few.

Kroger began his career at Light Iron, where he was instrumental in designing the facility’s Outpost mobile post lab as well as training camera crews how to use them on-set. He supported Steven Spielberg’s “Lincoln,” several seasons of “Criminal Minds,” 3D features such as “The Amazing Spider-Man,” and dozens of movies. After Light Iron was acquired by Panavision, Kroger joined the team that created the Millennium DXL camera and has been instrumental in demonstrating the new camera to cinematographers, directors, and studio executives.

Dunckley has collaborated with some of the industry’s top talent working on features, commercials, and television shows. His credits include Dan Fogelman’s upcoming feature “Life Itself,” past SXSW selections “Patti Cake$,” “Lucky,” and “Kelly & Cal,” and this year’s Oscar-nominated short “Heroin(e).” He has also colored music videos for John Mellencamp, Dr. John, and Beyoncé.

Panavision recently introduced the Millennium DXL2, a next-generation, large-format 8K camera that is at the core of a complete imaging ecosystem designed from filmmakers’ perspectives. The DXL2 seamlessly incorporates Panavision’s unmatched optics and camera architecture, the RED MONSTRO 8K VV sensor, and Light Iron Color 2 science (LiColor2).

Festival-goers must have an Platinum or Film Badge to attend the Panavision Panel. To register for SXSW, visit the event’s website.


Sony a7 III: a a9 mirrorless at a better price

VEGAS Movie Studio 15: VEGAS Pro for everyone

Profile Picture
Jose Antunes
author

Journalist, writer and photographer since 1979, both print and online, with a vast experience in the fields of photography, software, hardware, web, aviation, History, video games, technology, having published content in almost all Portuguese newspapers and magazines between 1979 and 2009.

Responsible, in that period, for the launch or edition of multiple magazines in Portugal, covering Photography, Video, Computer Games, Aviation, Nature & Wildlife, he is also the author of four printed books, three guides about Photography and one about Virtual Worlds, and a series of eBooks about Photography.

As a technical translator, worked with Kodak (Portugal), back in the eighties and nineties, for whom he created a professional newsletter. Worked also as a translator for different companies, in the areas of video games and photography.

Internationally, past and present clients on the editorial side include Neowin, WorldStart, Pixiq, Manfrotto School of Xcellence, Photo Tuts+, Pro Photo Coalition, Pro Video Coalition and UAV News. As a translator, Kodak and Canon are companies he has worked with. Works now for a specific client in the area of photography, translating and revising technical texts, from English and Spanish to Portuguese.

