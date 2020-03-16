EIZO will begin shipping next April the new ColorEdge PROMINENCE CG3146, the world’s first true HDR reference monitor with built-in calibration sensor for professional color grading.

Introduced in May 2019, the EIZO ColorEdge PROMINENCE CG3145 was announced as the first HDR monitor in the world to have its HDR and SDR reproducibility evaluated and awarded by the German Broadcast Technology Institute (IRT). The ColorEdge PROMINENCE CG3146 now announced by EIZO is the successor model to EIZO’s flagship HDR reference monitor, the ColorEdge PROMINENCE CG3145, and is the first to incorporate a built-in calibration sensor.

The ColorEdge PROMINENCE CG3146, a 31.1-inch, DCI-4K (4096 x 2160) HDR (high dynamic range) reference monitor for the professional post production and color grading workflow. Like its predecessor, the ColorEdge PROMINENCE CG3146 correctly shows both very bright and very dark areas on the screen without sacrificing the integrity of either – a process which cannot be achieved with SDR (standard dynamic range) monitors. The monitor achieves 1000 cd/m2 (typical) high brightness and 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio for true HDR display.

A built-in calibration sensor

The ColorEdge PROMINENCE CG3146 adds to its predecessor’s impressive resume by being the world’s first true HDR reference monitor to incorporate a built-in calibration sensor. EIZO utilized its extensive experience in hardware calibration solutions to integrate its unique calibration technology into its now highest spec HDR model. Hardware calibration ensures the screen stays color accurate over time and streamlines color management, so users can stay more focused on the creative process.

Furthermore, with EIZO’s ColorNavigator 7 color management software, users can regularly calibrate and quality control their monitor quickly and reliably. Users can calibrate all color modes simultaneously, setup regular recalibration intervals, and maintain quality control in multi-monitor environments, all with a single software application.

Edit broadcast, film, and other video content in HDR

ColorEdge PROMINENCE are, says EIZO, “the first HDR reference monitors to overcome the severe drawbacks of other HDR technologies available to the market – ABL (Auto Brightness Limiter) and local dimming. They achieve a true HDR visual experience without the limitations of these technologies to ensure users always see accurate colors and brightness in every pixel.”

The ColorEdge PROMINENCE CG3146 supports HLG (hybrid log-gamma) and the PQ (perceptual quantization) curve for displaying and editing broadcast, film, and other video content in HDR. The optimized gamma curves render images to appear truer to how the human eye perceives the real world compared to SDR (standard dynamic range).

The color and brightness of an LCD monitor can shift due to changes in ambient temperature and the temperature of the monitor itself. The ColorEdge PROMINENCE CG3146 is equipped with a temperature sensor for accurately measuring the temperature inside the monitor, as well as estimating the temperature of the surrounding environment. With this temperature sensing and estimation technology, the monitor adjusts in real time, so gradations, color, brightness, and other characteristics continue to be displayed accurately.

Using AI for accurate correction

Furthermore, EIZO uses AI (artificial intelligence) in the estimation algorithm of the monitor so it can distinguish between various temperature changing patterns to calculate even more accurate correction. EIZO’s patented digital uniformity equalizer (DUE) technology also counterbalances the influences that a fluctuating temperature may have on color temperature and brightness for stable image display across the screen.

Additional Features

Single-Link 12G/6G/3G/HD-SDI and Dual- or Quad-Link 3G/HD-SDI

VPID support for SDI connections

HDMI and DisplayPort inputs

99% reproduction of DCI-P3

3D LUT for individual color adjustment on an RGB cubic table

10-bit simultaneous display from a 24-bit LUT for smooth color gradations

Quick adjustment of monitor settings via front bezel dial

Light-shielding hood included

5-year manufacturer’s warranty

The EIZO ColorEdge PROMINENCE CG3146 was going to be shown for the first time at NAB 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA from April 19 to 22, but due to the show’s cancellation, as well as other events, your best bet to see the monitor is to check with the distributor in your country. The ColorEdge PROMINENCE CG3146 will begin shipping in April 2020. Date of availability varies by country so contact the EIZO group company or distributor in your country for details.

