Editors on Editing w/ “The Northman” Editor Louise Ford

The Northman editor Louise Ford editors on editing

Join Glenn and editor Louise Ford as they talk about the epic film “The Northman”

Filmtools
June 1, 2022
The Editors on Editing Podcasts brings the fantastic conversations that Glenn Garland has with world renowned editors into your car, living room, editing suite and beyond. In each episode, Glenn talks with editors ranging from emerging stars to Oscar and Emmy winners. Hear from the top editors of today about their careers, editing workflows and about their work on some of the biggest films and TV shows of the year. As always, a huge thanks to American Cinema Editors (ACE) for supporting this podcast!The Northman editor Louise Ford editors on editing On this weeks episode of the Editors on Editing Podcast, Glenn talks with Louise Ford about editing the epic film “The Northman.” You likely know Louise from her edited work on films like “The Lighthouse”, “Thoroughbreds” and “Don’t Breathe.” Enjoy the episode!

