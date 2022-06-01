The Editors on Editing Podcasts brings the fantastic conversations that Glenn Garland has with world renowned editors into your car, living room, editing suite and beyond. In each episode, Glenn talks with editors ranging from emerging stars to Oscar and Emmy winners. Hear from the top editors of today about their careers, editing workflows and about their work on some of the biggest films and TV shows of the year. As always, a huge thanks to American Cinema Editors (ACE) for supporting this podcast! On this weeks episode of the Editors on Editing Podcast, Glenn talks with Louise Ford about editing the epic film “The Northman.” You likely know Louise from her edited work on films like “The Lighthouse”, “Thoroughbreds” and “Don’t Breathe.” Enjoy the episode!

Big thanks to ACE for partnering with us on this series. Make sure to check out their website for more.

This podcast is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Anchor, Google Podcasts, Breaker, Pocket Casts, Overcast, Radio Public and more. If you like the podcast, make sure to subscribe on your favorite podcast app and tell a friend!