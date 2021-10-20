The Editors on Editing Podcasts brings the fantastic conversations that Glenn Garland has with world renowned editors into your car, living room, editing suite and beyond. In each episode, Glenn talks with editors ranging from emerging stars to Oscar and Emmy winners. Hear from the top editors of today about their careers, editing workflows and about their work on some of the biggest films and TV shows of the year. As always, a huge thanks to American Cinema Editors (ACE) for supporting this podcast!

Welcome to another episode of Editors on Editing with host Glenn Garland. This week, Glenn talks with editors Tom Cross, ACE & Elliot Graham, ACE about the latest James Bond flick “No Time To Die.” Tom is an Oscar winner for “Whiplash” and an Eddie winner for “La La Land” as well as the editor of “First Man.” Elliot edited such films as “Steve Jobs”, “Mollys Game” & “Milk” a film for which he was nominated for an Oscar. Enjoy todays episode and make sure to check out “No Time To Die” in theaters now!

