Join host Glenn Garland for his conversation with editors Fred Raskin, ACE and Christian Wagner as they talk about the new HBO Max film “The Suicide Squad”

The Editors on Editing Podcasts brings the fantastic conversations that Glenn Garland has with world renowned editors into your car, living room, editing suite and beyond. In each episode, Glenn talks with editors ranging from emerging stars to Oscar and Emmy winners. Hear from the top editors of today about their careers, editing workflows and about their work on some of the biggest films and TV shows of the year. As always, a huge thanks to American Cinema Editors (ACE) for supporting this podcast!

On todays episode of the Editors on Editing Podcast, Glenn talks with editors Fred Raskin, ACE & Christian Wagner about the summer blockbuster “The Suicide Squad.” Written and directed by James Gunn, “The Suicide Squad” follows supervillains Harley Quinn, Bloodsport, Peacemaker and a collection of nutty cons as they are dropped off at the remote, enemy-infused island of Corto Maltese. You likely know Fred from his work on films like “Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood”, “Guardians of the Galaxy 1&2”, “Django Unchained” and many more. Christian has had an extremely illustrious career having worked on films such as “Men in Black: International”, “Total Recall”, “Fast & Furious”, Die Another Day”, “Face/Off” and many many more. Enjoy the episode and make sure to check out “The Suicide Squad” on HBO Max and in theaters!

Make sure to check out the American Cinema Editors website.

Special thanks to MASV for sponsoring this show and the Art of the Frame Podcast channel! Listeners of the podcast can get 100GB of free file transfers by going to massive.io/AOTF.

The Art of the Frame Podcast is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Anchor, Google Podcasts, Breaker, Pocket Casts, Overcast, Radio Public and more. If you like the podcast, make sure to subscribe on your favorite podcast app and tell a friend!